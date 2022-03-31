Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Borussia Dortmund are set to play RB Leipzig at the Westfalenstadion on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Steffen Baumgart's Koln in the Bundesliga. An early first-half goal from winger Marius Wolf for Borussia Dortmund was cancelled out by a goal from experienced Swedish forward Sebastian Andersson for Koln.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Oliver Glasner's Eintracht Frankfurt in the league. Eintracht Frankfurt registered no shots on target, compared to RB Leipzig's seven.

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost three and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with RB Leipzig beating Borussia Dortmund 2-1. Goals from France international Christopher Nkunku and Danish attacker Yussuf Poulsen sealed the deal for RB Leipzig. Experienced attacker Marco Reus scored the consolation goal for Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-W-D-W

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-D-W-W

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish right-back Mateu Morey, left-back Nico Schulz, right-back Felix Passlack, Belgian right-back Thomas Meunier and attacker Steffen Tigges. There are doubts over the availability of Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, veteran left-back Marcel Schmelzer and young striker Youssoufa Moukoko.

Injured: Nico Schulz, Mateu Morey, Felix Passlack, Steffen Tigges, Thomas Meunier

Doubtful: Youssoufa Moukoko, Marcel Schmelzer, Erling Braut Haaland

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig will be without Denmark international Yussuf Poulsen and Malian midfielder Amadou Haidara, while there are doubts over the availability of Hungarian goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi and right-back Lukas Klostermann. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Domenico Tedesco is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Yussuf Poulsen, Amadou Haidara

Doubtful: Lukas Klostermann, Peter Gulacsi

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gregor Kobel, Marius Wolf, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro, Emre Can, Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt, Giovanni Reyna, Thorgan Hazard, Donyell Malen

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Josep Martinez, Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol, Benjamin Henrichs, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Halstenberg, Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Borussia Dortmund are 2nd in the league, although they have been inconsistent this season. Much of the attention has been grabbed by star striker Erling Braut Haaland, with the 21-year old looking set to leave the club this summer. Manchester City are said to be closing in.

#MCFC



"It already happened with Lewandowski to Bayern and Aubameyang to Arsenal". Borussia Dortmund CEO Watzke tells Bild: "Erling Haaland? We know still nothing from player side. But we know that we won't be able to keep up financially if Manchester City comes…".

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are 4th in the league, and have recovered well after a poor start to the season under Jesse Marsch's management. Current boss Domenico Tedesco deserves praise for stabilising the situation.

A draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 RB Leipzig

