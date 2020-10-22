Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Borussia Dortmund are set to host Schalke at the Westfalenstadion on Saturday in the Bundesliga for the latest edition of the Revierderby.

Borussia Dortmund did not enjoy the best of starts to their Champions League campaign, losing 3-1 to Serie A side Lazio in their first group game of the season. An early goal from Lazio's talismanic striker Ciro Immobile set the tone for the match, with an own goal from Marwin Hitz and a goal from Ivory Coast international Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro sealing the victory for Lazio.

Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland scored a consolation goal for Borussia Dortmund in the second half.

Schalke, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Union Berlin last Sunday at the Arena AufSchalke. A goal from former Schalke centre-back Marvin Friedrich for Union Berlin was cancelled out by a goal from striker Goncalo Pacienca for Schalke.

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke Head-to-Head

In 30 previous encounters between the two sides, Schalke hold a slight advantage. They have won 11 games, lost nine and drawn 10.

The two clubs last faced each other a few months ago, with Borussia Dortmund thrashing Schalke 4-0. A brace from Portugal international Raphael Guerreiro and goals from the sensational Erling Braut Haaland and Belgian winger Thorgan Hazard secured a comfortable win for Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-W-W

Schalke form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-L-D

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke Team News

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre will be unable to call upon the services of young centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou, as well as veteran left-back Marcel Schmelzer, who are both out due to injuries.

Injured: Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marcel Schmelzer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Schalke will be without young Turkish centre-back Ozan Kabak, who is serving a suspension. Key midfielder Suat Serdar and forward Mark Uth are both nursing injuries, while there remain doubts over the availability of goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann.

Injured: Suat Serdar, Mark Uth

Doubtful: Ralf Fahrmann

Suspended: Ozan Kabak

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marwin Hitz, Emre Can, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Thomas Meunier, Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel, Raphael Guerreiro, Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt, Erling Braut Haaland

Schalke Predicted XI (4-3-3): Frederik Ronnow, Kilian Ludewig, Salif Sane, Matija Nastasic, Bastian Oczipka, Nabil Bentaleb, Omar Mascarell, Amine Harit, Steven Skrzybski, Goncalo Pacienca, Alessandro Schopf

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have started their league season well, winning three of their first four games with an emphasis on fielding a young first XI. Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho, Haaland and Giovanni Reyna have all looked impressive, alongside veterans such as Mats Hummels and Marco Reus.

Schalke, on the other hand, are struggling. They have one point from their first four games, with manager David Wagner and Manuel Baum being brought in. They did not enjoy the best of seasons last time around, and this season seems to be heading along similar, if not more horrific, lines.

Schalke are not in good shape right now, while Dortmund are flying. Lucien Favre's side are comfortable favourites for an emphatic victory in this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Schalke

