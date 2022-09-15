Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Borussia Dortmund are set to play Schalke at the Westfalenstadion on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Late second-half goals from English centre-back John Stones and Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland sealed the deal for Manchester City. Talented midfielder Jude Bellingham scored the goal for Borussia Dortmund.

Schalke, on the other hand, beat Bochum 3-1 in the Bundesliga. Goals from experienced midfielder Dominick Drexler and striker Sebastian Polter and an own goal from Serbian centre-back Erhan Masovic secured the win for Frank Kramer's Schalke. Attacker Philipp Hofmann scored the consolation goal for Bochum.

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke Head-to-Head

In 28 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Borussia Dortmund have won 10 games, lost nine and drawn nine.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Dortmund beating Schalke 4-0. Goals from winger Jadon Sancho and Portuguese left-back Raphael Guerreiro and a brace from superstar striker Erling Braut Haaland ensured victory for Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-W-L-W

Schalke form guide in the Bundesliga: W-D-L-D-D

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish right-back Mateu Morey and midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, while there are doubts over the availability of Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and young English attacker Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. Striker Sebastien Haller is not available.

Injured: Mateu Morey, Mahmoud Dahoud

Doubtful: Gregor Kobel, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Suspended: None

Not available: Sebastien Haller

Schalke

Meanwhile, Schalke will be without Polish centre-back Marcin Kaminski. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Frank Kramer is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Marcin Kaminski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not available: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexander Meyer, Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Raphael Guerreiro, Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt, Salih Ozcan, Karim Adeyemi, Anthony Modeste, Marco Reus

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Marco Reus has high expectations for Jude Bellingham Marco Reus has high expectations for Jude Bellingham 💫 https://t.co/DmZnl6I8CC

Schalke Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schwolow, Henning Matriciani, Sepp van den Berg, Maya Yoshida, Tobias Mohr, Rodrigo Zalazar, Florian Flick, Jordan Larsson, Dominick Drexler, Marius Bulter, Simon Terodde

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke Prediction

Borussia Dortmund sold star striker Erling Haaland to Manchester City in the summer, with Swiss centre-back Manuel Akanji following the same path a few months later. They are 5th in the league right now, and the Ruhr derby will represent an important moment for manager Edin Terzic, with Borussia Dortmund aiming to profit on Bayern Munich's inconsistency so far.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



“Everybody knows it, Bellingham is a top player”, Pep Guardiola: “Jude Bellingham is an exceptional, great player. I think everyone knows it, not just because the manager of Manchester City tells you!”.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MCFC “Everybody knows it, Bellingham is a top player”, @TomYoungSJ reports. Pep Guardiola: “Jude Bellingham is an exceptional, great player. I think everyone knows it, not just because the manager of Manchester City tells you!”. ⭐️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MCFC“Everybody knows it, Bellingham is a top player”, @TomYoungSJ reports. https://t.co/ZNbtoUHyOY

Schalke, on the other hand, did well to win the 2. Bundesliga last time around, and are currently 12th in the league. One of the biggest clubs in Germany had to go through a dark period in recent years, ultimately culminating in their relegation. Schalke's return to the top tier has been good to witness.

Borussia Dortmund will be the favourites to win.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Schalke

