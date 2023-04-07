Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th April 2023

Borussia Dortmund are set to play Union Berlin at the Westfalenstadion on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Marco Rose's RB Leipzig in the quarter-final of the DFB-Pokal. Goals from attacker Timo Werner and Hungarian centre-back Willi Orban secured the win for RB Leipzig.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Oliver Glasner's Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-final of the DFB-Pokal. A first-half brace from French forward Randal Kolo Muani sealed the deal for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund have won seven games and lost three.

Portugal international Raphael Guerreiro has 13 goal contributions in 20 league starts for Borussia Dortmund this season.

English midfielder Jude Bellingham has eight goal contributions in 24 league starts for Borussia Dortmund so far.

Attacker Julian Brandt has 12 goal contributions in 21 league starts for Borussia Dortmund this time around.

Suriname international Sheraldo Becker has 12 goal contributions in 25 league starts for Union Berlin.

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Prediction

Borussia Dortmund are currently 2nd in the league, two points behind league leaders Bayern Munich. They have been met with criticism for not being able to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding Bayern Munich at the moment; Borussia Dortmund were league leaders but conceded four goals and the top spot to Bayern Munich in their most recent league game.

The sale of Erling Haaland has not helped, with Borussia Dortmund not having a reliable goalscorer this season. Sebastien Haller is getting back to full fitness following a long-term absence, while the likes of Marco Reus, Anthony Modeste and Donyell Malen have chipped in but not consistently.

Union Berlin are currently 3rd in the league, two points behind Borussia Dortmund. Urs Fisher and his side continue to defy expectations every season, with the likes of Sheraldo Becker and Danilo Doekhi impressing this season.

Union Berlin will hope that Fischer stays as manager for a long time, given how well he seems to be doing at the helm.

Borussia Dortmund will hope to get back to winning ways, although it will not be easy against an excellent Union Berlin side. A draw seems like an ideal result.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Union Berlin

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Borussia Dortmund

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to keep a clean sheet- yes

