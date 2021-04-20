Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Borussia Dortmund invite Union Berlin to the Westfalenstadion in their upcoming Bundesliga fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts recorded their second win in a row in their previous outing, defeating Werder Bremen 4-1 at home. Erling Haaland scored a brace within four minutes as he took his tally for the season to 23 goals.

Union Berlin returned to winning ways after two 1-1 draws with a 2-1 win over Stuttgart in their previous outing.

It was 'Reyning' goals in @BlackYellow's thumping MD29 win ☔⚽ and Gio Reyna's was the pick of the #Bundesliga bunch. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/krwYQq0xch — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) April 20, 2021

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off just five times across all competitions. This will be just the fourth Bundesliga meeting between the two sides, with their first two meetings coming in the DFB Pokal.

All of their meetings have produced decisive results, with three wins for the hosts and two for Die Eisernen.

Berlin were the winners when these sides met at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in December. Marvin Friedrich scored the winner in the 78th minute in the reverse fixture.

Borussia Dortmund form guide across all competitions: W-L-W-L-L

Union Berlin form guide in Bundesliga: W-D-D-L-L

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Edin Terzic won't be able to call upon the services of Axel Witsel, Marcel Schmelzer, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Youssoufa Moukoko. The four players are long-term absentees with serious injuries.

Thomas Delaney was expected to be ready for the game against Werder Bremen but did not make it into the squad and is a doubt for this game. Jadon Sancho has trained individually since last week but faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Axel Witsel, Marcel Schmelzer, Youssoufa Moukoko, Dan-Axel Zagadou

Doubtful: Jadon Sancho, Thomas Delaney

Suspended: None

Union Berlin

Leon Dajaku, who has already been ruled out with a foot injury, also recently tested positive for COVID-19. Anthony Ujah, Taiwo Awoniyi and Sheraldo Becker will be out of the game on account of their respective injuries.

🗣 Fischer: It's possible the squad is the same. Becker, Anwoniyi and Ujah are working back. Dajaku is in quarantine. A game against Dortmund looks different, the guys have had four days to cover. Bremen next week has less time. #BVBFCU | #fcunion — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion_en) April 19, 2021

Injured: Sheraldo Becker, Leon Dajaku, Anthony Ujah, Taiwo Awoniyi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Probable XI (4-1-4-1): Marwin Hitz; Raphael Guerreiro, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Thomas Meunier; Mahmoud Dahoud; Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard, Giovanni Reyna; Erling Haaland

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Andreas Luthe; Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Nico Schlotterbeck; Julian Ryerson, Robert Andrich, Grischa Prömel, Christopher Trimmel; Marcus Ingvartsen; Max Kruse, Petar Musa

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Prediction

Dortmund have been in good goalscoring form in their recent outings, having scored 12 goals in their last five games. They have also conceded eight in the same period.

Though Union Berlin haven't been as prolific in the final third as the hosts, they have the fourth-best defensive record in the league.

Dortmund have suffered from inconsistencies this term. They might find it difficult to score goals against a well-drilled Union Berlin side that recently held Bayern Munich to a 1-1 draw.

We predict the game will end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Union Berlin