Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Borussia Dortmund are set to play Union Berlin at the Westfalenstadion on Sunday in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Sergen Yalcin's Besiktas in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Goals from young midfielder Jude Bellingham and superstar striker Erling Braut Haaland sealed the deal for Marco Rose's Borussia Dortmund. Spanish centre-back Francisco Montero scored the consolation goal for Besiktas.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Jindrich Trpisovsky's Slavia Prague in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League. Goals from Danish right-back Alexander Bah, attacker Jan Kuchta and Slovakian forward Ivan Schranz ensured victory for Slavia Prague. Forward Kevin Behrens scored the consolation goal for Union Berlin, who had centre-back Paul Jaeckel sent off in the first-half.

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold the clear advantage. They have won five games and lost two.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Dortmund beating Union Berlin 2-0. Goals from experienced attacker Marco Reus and Portugal international Raphael Guerreiro secured the win for their club.

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-L-W

Union Berlin form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-D-D

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have a few issues. Manager Marco Rose will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Emre Can, Spanish righ-back Mateu Morey, forward Julian Brandt and French centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou.

There are doubts over the availability of United States of America international Giovanni Reyna, Belgian winger Thorgan Hazard, left-backs Nico Schulz and Marcel Schmelzer and Belgian right-back Thomas Meunier.

Injured: Julian Brandt, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Mateu Morey, Emre Can

Doubtful: Thorgan Hazard, Giovanni Reyna, Thomas Meunier, Nico Schulz

Suspended: None

Union Berlin

Meanwhile, Union Berlin could be without midfielders Kevin Mohwald and Grischa Promel. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Urs Fischer is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Grischa Promel, Kevin Mohwald

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gregor Kobel, Felix Passlack, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham, Marius Wolf, Marco Reus, Donyell Malen, Erling Braut Haaland

B/R Football @brfootball 17 UCL games, 21 UCL goals.



Erling Haaland in the Champions League: 17 UCL games, 21 UCL goals.



Erling Haaland in the Champions League: https://t.co/ddqFSXhNYe

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Andreas Luthe, Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Timo Baumgartl, Christopher Trimmel, Levin Oztunali, Rani Khedira, Genki Haraguchi, Niko Giesselmann, Max Kruse, Taiwo Awoniyi

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have started their new era under the management of Marco Rose well. Much is expected from new signing Donyell Malen, while striker Erling Braut Haaland has been in sensational form so far.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, were one of the better teams in the Bundesliga last season. Attackers like Max Kruse and Taiwo Awoniyi will be crucial this season.

Also Read

Borussia Dortmund should edge past Union Berlin.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Union Berlin

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Abhinav Anand