Borussia Dortmund vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Club football makes a return with another round of matches this week as Valencia lock horns with an impressive Borussia Dortmund outfit in an intriguing clash at the Stadion Schnabelholz on Monday.

Borussia Dortmund vs Valencia Preview

Borussia Dortmund finished in second place in the Bundesliga standings last season and are yet to justify their potential on both domestic and European fronts. The Ruhr valley outfit eased past Verl by a 5-0 margin in a friendly last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Valencia, on the other hand, secured a ninth-place finish in the La Liga table last season and have failed to meet expectations in recent years. Los Che defeated Celta Vigo by a convincing 2-0 margin in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Borussia Dortmund vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have never played a match against Valencia and will need to adapt to Gennaro Gattuso's style of play this week.

Valencia have a fairly impressive record against teams from Germany and have managed eight victories from their 31 matches against Bundesliga sides.

Valencia manager Gennaro Gattuso has suffered defeat in 11 matches against Borussia Dortmund as a player but is yet to lose against them as a coach.

Youssoufa Moukoko and Prince Aning are Borussia Dortmund's leading goalscorers in pre-season with two goals apiece so far.

Borussia Dortmund have managed 10 victories in their 35 matches against Spanish teams so far and will look to improve their record this week.

Borussia Dortmund scored an impressive 85 goals in their 34 Bundesliga games last season - only Bayern Munich were more prolific in the final third.

Borussia Dortmund vs Valencia Prediction

Borussia Dortmund will have to do without the services of Erling Haaland this year and have plenty of work ahead of them before the start of the new season. The German giants will be intent on challenging Bayern Munich for the league title next season and will need to make the most of their pre-season tour.

Borussia Dortmund @BlackYellow No context Jude Bellingham No context Jude Bellingham https://t.co/fj1VvgvWA7

Valencia are in the midst of a transition and face another uphill battle in La Liga this year. Borussia Dortmund are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Valencia

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Borussia Dortmund vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Youssoufa Moukoko to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far