Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Borussia Dortmund take on Werder Bremen on Saturday. The two teams have made contrasting starts to their league campaigns and will want to win this game.

Borussia Dortmund are currently in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have been impressive this season. The Ruhr Valley giants eased past SC Freiburg by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against VfB Stuttgart last week and will need to step up in this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head

Borussia Dortmund have an impressive record against Werder Bremen and have won 26 out of the 49 matches played between the two teams. Werder Bremen have managed 14 victories against Borussia Dortmund and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two German outfits took place in April last year and ended in a 4-1 victory for Borussia Dortmund. Werder Bremen have improved over the past year and have a point to prove this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W

Werder Bremen form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Team News

Borussia Dortmund have a few injury concerns

Borussia Dortmund

Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with cancer and is unavailable for selection for the foreseeable future. Niklas Sule has picked up an injury and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Niklas Sule

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Sebastien Haller

Werder Bremen have a point to prove

Werder Bremen

Jean-Manuel Mbom is injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Amos Pieper and Marvin Ducksch have recovered from their knocks and will be available for selection this weekend.

Injured: Jean-Manuel Mbom

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel; Nico Schlotterbeck, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Marius Wolf; Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus; Karim Adeyemi, Donyell Malen, Anthony Modeste

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Marco Friedl, Milos Veljkovic, Amos Pieper, Mitchell Weiser; Christian Gross, Jens Stage, Anthony Jung, Leonardo Bittencourt; Niclas Fullkrug, Marvin Ducksch

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have made an impressive start to their Bundesliga campaign and will look to sustain their momentum this weekend. The likes of Marco Reus and Mats Hummels have plenty of experience in the German top flight and will need to step up this weekend.

Werder Bremen have been impressive this year but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this match. Borussia Dortmund are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Werder Bremen

