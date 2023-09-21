Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2023

Borussia Dortmund will entertain Wolfsburg at the Signal Iduna Park in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, recording two wins in four games. They returned to winning ways last week, recording a 4-2 away triumph over Freiburg. Mats Hummels bagged a brace while Marco Reus scored his first goal of the season in injury time.

They failed to continue that form in their UEFA Champions League opener on Wednesday and fell to a 2-0 away loss at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The visitors have recorded three wins in four games and are in sixth place in the league standings, one point and one place above the hosts. After a shock 3-1 away loss at Hoffenheim before the international break, they returned to winning ways with a 2-1 home triumph over Union Berlin last week.

All three goals were scored in the first 30 minutes of the game and Jonas Wind broke the deadlock in the 12th minute. Robin Gosens equalized for Berlin in the 28th minute but Wolfsburg restored their lead just a couple of minutes later thanks to Joakim Mæhle's goal.

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 56 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 33 wins to their name. The visitors have just 11 wins to their name and 12 games have ended in draws.

Last season, both teams recorded home wins in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Dortmund recording a 6-0 win in May. Interestingly, Dortmund have scored six goals in their last two home games against the visitors.

Dortmund have won their last five home meetings against the visitors and are unbeaten in their last 11 home meetings as well, recording nine wins.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their 23 Bundesliga games in 2023.

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Die Schwarzgelben have won 14 of their last 17 home games in the Bundesliga and are unbeaten at home since 2012 against the visitors, so they should have the upper hand in this match.

Marius Wolf left the pitch with a minor injury against PSG in the Champions League and will face a late fitness test. Marcel Sabitzer is a confirmed absentee. Edin Terzić will field a strong starting XI as the hosts look to return to winning ways.

Die Wölfe have won three of their four games in the league thus far, with their only defeat coming in their away game earlier this month. They have scored seven goals in four games thus far, one fewer than the hosts.

Lukas Nmecha is sidelined with an injury and will not be able to face his brother Felix Nmecha, who is likely to start for Dortmund. Niko Kovac has said that top scorer Jonas Wind should be available for the trip to Dortmund despite picking up an Achilles tendon injury last week.

The visitors have scored just twice in their last eight away games against the hosts and might struggle here. Nonetheless, the hosts have a hectic schedule at the moment and might rotate their starting XI.

Considering the current form of the two teams, we back them to play out a draw.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Wolfsburg

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jonas Wind to score or assist any time - Yes