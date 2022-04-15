Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Borussia Dortmund will hope to keep their faint Bundesliga title hopes alive and close the gap on Bayern Munich when they face Wolfsburg at home on Saturday.

After a 4-1 setback at the hands of RB Leipzig earlier this month, Marco Rose’s side returned to winning ways with a gritty 2-0 win away against Stuttgart.

Dortmund are currently nine points behind Bayern Munich with five games left to play, so they will need a considerable drop-off from the Bavarians to stand any chance of winning the title.

A clash against Wolfsburg will not be easy as Florian Kohfeldt’s side bounced back with a 4-0 win over Armina Bielefeld in their last outing after three successive defeats.

Wolfsburg are not mathematically safe yet, so they will look to pick up a few points in the coming weeks, starting with Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Head-to-head

The head-to-head record between the two is heavily in Borussia Dortmund's favor as they have beaten Wolfsburg 31 times.

Wolfsburg have managed just 10 wins, while the fixture has ended as a stalemate 12 times.

Dortmund’s recent record against Wolfsburg has been impressive as they have won nine and drawn one out of their last 10 fixtures.

Borussia Dortmund form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Wolfsburg form guide: W-L-L-L-W

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund have a litany of injuries which will not make things easy for Rose. Steffen Tigges and Gio Reyna are not expected to feature again this season, while Mats Hummels and Mahmoud Dahoud are expected to miss out against Wolfsburg.

🎙 Marco Rose:



"Mats Hummels and Gio Reyna are definitely out, Rapha Guerreiro still has problems, we'll wait and see tomorrow, but we'll probably have to do without him. Donyell Malen will also be out. Nico Schulz is back again."

Full-back duo Mateu Morey and Thomas Meunier continue to recover from their respective injuries, while Marcel Schmelzer is still recovering from surgery.

Donyell Malen is also expected to miss out, while Felix Passlack and Raphael Guerreiro remain doubtful, but Nico Schulz is back.

Injured: Mateu Morey, Thomas Meunier, Steffen Tigges, Gio Reyna, Mats Hummels, Mahmoud Dahoud, Donyell Malen

Doubtful: Felix Passlack, Raphael Guerreiro

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg

Paulo Otavio, Micky van de Ven and William are not expected to feature for Wolfsburg.

7 – VfL Wolfsburg's Maximilian Arnold has scored seven direct free-kick goals in the #Bundesliga since the start of the 2017-18 season, the most of any player in the competition in this period.

Injured: Paulo Otavio, Micky van de Ven, William

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Predicted Lineups

Probable Borussia Dortmund XI (3-4-3): Gregor Kobel; Emre Can, Manuel Akanji, Marin Pongracic; Thorgan Hazard, Axel Witsel, Jude Bellingham, Raphael Guerriero; Marco Reus, Erling Haaland, Julian Brandt

Probable Wolfsburg XI (3-4-2-1): Koen Casteels; Maxence Lacroix, Sebastiaan Bornauw, John Brooks; Ridle Baku, Maximilian Arnold, Xaver Schlager, Yannick Gerhardt; Max Kruse, Jonas Wind; Lukas Nmecha

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Dortmund, despite their injuries, should be able to field a strong lineup. We expect them to pick up a hard-fought win away against Wolfsburg.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Wolfsburg

