Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League returns with a crucial set of fixtures this week as Borussia Moenchengladbach host Shakhtar Donetsk at the Borussia-Park on Tuesday. Both sides have exceeded expectations in Europe so far and will want to win this game.

Borussia Moenchengladbach have been the surprise package of the UEFA Champions League this season and are currently at the top of Group G with five points. The German outfit has managed 2-2 draws against both Real Madrid and Inter Milan and will be intent on winning this game.

Shakhtar Donetsk's European campaign has taken a rather disappointing turn after a promising start in the UEFA Champions League. The Ukrainian giants stunned Real Madrid in the first game of the season and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Shakhtar Donetsk Head-to-Head

Borussia Moenchengladbach have faced Shakhtar Donetsk on only one occasion prior to this season in a friendly in 2008 and suffered a 3-0 defeat to the Ukrainians on the day.

The German side thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk by a massive 6-0 margin in the reverse fixture before the international break. Alassane Plea scored a sensational hat-trick on the day but has been ruled out of this fixture.

Borussia Moenchengladbach form guide: D-L-W-W-D

Shakhtar Donetsk form guide: D-W-L-W-D

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Shakhtar Donetsk Team News

Alassane Plea cannot play a part in this game

Borussia Moenchengladbach

Borussia Moenchengladbach have a few key injury concerns to account for and will have to do without Alassane Plea, Jonas Hofmann, Ramy Bensebaini, and Andreas Poulsen going into this game.

Injured: Alassane Plea, Jonas Hofmann, Ramy Bensebaini, Andreas Poulsen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shakhtar Donetsk need a victory in this game

Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar Donetsk have their fair of injuries to account for with Yevhen Konoplyanka, Ismaili, Viktor Korniienko, and Maksym Malyshev ruled out of this fixture. Viktor Kovalenko has tested positive for the coronavirus and is also unavailable this week.

Injured: Yevhen Konoplyanka, Ismaili, Viktor Korniienko, Maksym Malyshev, Viktor Kovalenko

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted XI

Borussia Moenchengladbach Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer; Oscar Wendt, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Stefan Lainer; Florian Neuhaus, Christoph Kramer; Marcus Thuram, Lars Stindl, Patrick Herrmann; Breel Embolo

⚽ Players’ emotions, Dodo's goal in his 50th game with Shakhtar and other match highlights.



Hidden camera at the #ShakhtarOleksandriia game. pic.twitter.com/AfRjl8tH0P — FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) November 23, 2020

Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Anatolii Trubin; Marquinhos Cipriano, Davit Khocholava, Valerii Bondar, Dodo; Maycon; Manor Solomon, Marcos Antonio, Marlos, Tete; Dentinho

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction

Borussia Moenchengladbach have an exceptional squad and have become a force to reckon with both on the domestic front and the UEFA Champions League. The German side are yet to close in Europe's elite competition this season and have been propelled to an excellent position by the exploits of Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea.

Shakhtar Donetsk are known for their ability to defy odds and pull off an upset but will need to be at their best to take something away from this fixture. Borussia Moenchengladbach have a depleted squad but should be able to edge past their Ukrainian opponents in this fixture.

Prediction: Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

