Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Bayern Munich: 5 Hits and Flops as Bavarians fail their big test | Bundesliga 2019-20

Bayern Munich faced Monchengladbach on Saturday

Bayern Munich travelled to Borussia Park on Saturday to face Borussia Monchengladbach with their season hardly going according to plan. The Bundesliga champions were 4 points behind the surprise league leaders and were coming off the back of a disappointing 1-2 defeat at the hands of Leverkusen last weekend.

Despite Robert Lewandowski's goal-scoring antics this season, Bayern had 3 draws and 3 defeats in their 13 games in Bundesliga so far. The Bavarians were 4th in the table and were in the danger of slipping further away unless they could manage a win against Monchengladbach.

The hosts, however, had managed 4 wins in their last 5 games and had already shown the league that they were no pushovers. As such, even though Hansi Flick had won 4 of his 5 games as interim manager of the Bavarians, he knew he had his task cut out against Die Fohlen.

Bayern started the game well and dominated the proceedings for the majority of the first half. However, Monchengladbach held on and managed to reach the break with the score still tied at 0-0. In the second half, Ivan Perisic gave the away side the lead in the 49th minute. The home side responded 11 minutes later, scoring the equalizer through Bensebaini.

When it looked like the game was headed for a draw, Monchengladbach were awarded a penalty in the 90th minute. Bensebaini stepped up and scored the winner from the spot to earn his team all 3 points. Here are the hits and flops from the game.

#Hit: Yann Sommer

The Switzerland international started between the sticks for the home side and managed to frustrate Bayern Munich for the majority of the game. Yann Sommer was impeccable in the first half, pulling out a series of fantastic saves and rising to every challenge thrown at him by the away side.

At one point, after allowing a shot from Kimmich to sneak underneath him, the Switzerland international managed to immediately redeem himself by stopping the ball from crossing the line by a whisker.

There was nothing much he could do about Perisic’s goal, but Sommer continued to thwart Bayern’s offensive moves right until the end of the game. The Switzerland international made 5 saves on the day to keep his team in the game and helped them secure a close win.

