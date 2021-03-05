Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Borussia Monchengladbach are set to play host to Bayer Leverkusen at the Borussia-Park tomorrow for their latest Bundesliga game.

Borussia Monchengladbach come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to ten-man Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-final of the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday. A second-half goal from talented young winger Jadon Sancho secured the win for Borussia Dortmund, who had former Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud sent off late in the second-half.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Christian Streich's Freiburg last Sunday in the Bundesliga. Second-half goals from young forward Ermedin Demirovic and attacker Lucas Holer sealed the deal for Freiburg. Jamaica international Leon Bailey scored the consolation goal for Bayer Leverkusen.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

In 29 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayer Leverkusen hold the clear advantage. They have 14 games, lost 10 and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with Bayer Leverkusen beating Borussia Monchengladbach 4-3. A first-half brace from Argentine striker Lucas Alario and goals from winger Leon Bailey and experienced Austrian midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger ensured victory for Bayer Leverkusen.

A first-half brace from Germany international Lars Stindl and a goal from Austrian midfielder Valentino Lazaro proved to be a mere consolation for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-D-L-D

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: L-D-D-W-L

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach will be without forward Lars Stindl, who is suspended. There are doubts over the availability of defenders Tony Jantschke and Mamadou Doucoure. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Marco Rose is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Tony Jantschke, Mamadou Doucoure

Suspended: Lars Stindl

Bayer Leverkusen

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen have a few injury issues to deal with. Manager Peter Bosz will be unable to call upon the services of versatile Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Colombian right-back Santiago Arias, Austrian midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger, Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, experienced Germany international Lars Bender, right-back Mitchell Weiser and Dutch left-back Daley Sinkgraven and talented young midfielder Florian Wirtz.

There are doubts over the availability of Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong, centre-back Sven Bender and Brazilian forward Paulinho. Winger Leon Bailey is suspended.

Injured: Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Santiago Arias, Julian Baumgartlinger, Lukas Hradecky, Lars Bender, Mitchell Weiser, Daley Sinkgraven, Florian Wirtz

Doubtful: Sven Bender, Jeremie Frimpong, Paulinho

Suspended: Leon Bailey

ℹ️ Daley Sinkgraven suffered a torn muscle in his left thigh in yesterday's training session and will be out of action for around three weeks.😞



Strong recovery, Daley! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8aJoSNkgQM — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) March 4, 2021

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini, Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus, Jonas Hofmann, Breel Embolo, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lennart Grill, Aleksandar Dragovic, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell, Nadiem Amiri, Charles Aranguiz, Kerem Demirbay, Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario, Demarai Gray

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach are currently 9th in the Bundesliga table, and have lost three of their last five league games. Manager Marco Rose will join Borussia Dortmund in the summer, and the club looks set to lose talented players like Florian Neuhaus and Denis Zakaria as well.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are 6th in the table, and are four points ahead of Borussia Monchengladbach. Peter Bosz's side have some talented young players, but have been unlucky with injuries.

Both sides play an attractive brand of football, and a close encounter seems to be on the cards. A draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

