Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2023

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach lock horns with Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich side at Borussia Park on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings but have not been at their ruthless best on the domestic front this season. The Bavarian giants edged PSG to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Hertha Berlin last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

🎙️ Farke: "Manu Koné is only 20 years old. Of course he's going to make mistakes still, and he did play a role in the goals we conceded in Berlin. Nevertheless, he's been worth every penny for us. Overall, I'm still very satisfied with how he's played this season."

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 18 of the last 49 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's 14 victories.

Borussia Monchengladbach have won 27 of their 110 matches against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga - more victories than any other top-flight side has managed against the Bavarians.

Borussia Monchengladbach have won three of their last four matches at home against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga - as many victories as they had managed in the 14 such matches preceding this run.

Borussia Monchengladbach have won only one of their last five matches in the Bundesliga, with their only victory during this period coming against TSG Hoffenheim last month.

Bayern Munich have lost only one game in the Bundesliga this season - their best record in this regard at this stage of the competition in six years.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have one of the most impressive squads in Europe at their disposal but have flattered to deceive in the Bundesliga. The likes of Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

FC Bayern Munich



Noussair Mazraoui was back working with the ball for the first time today

Borussia Monchengladbach have troubled the league leaders in the past but have issues of their own to address at the moment. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Bayern Munich

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Monchengladbach to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Serge Gnabry to score - Yes

