Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th October 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach lock horns with Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Borussia Park on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Bavarian giants eased past Club Brugge by a comprehensive 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Union Berlin last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 22 out of the last 54 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's 15 victories.

Bayern Munich have remained unbeaten in their 10 matches in all competitions so far this season but have kept only four clean sheets in their 10 victories so far.

Bayern Munich have scored a total of 27 goals in their seven matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - the most prolific team in the competition at the moment.

Borussia Monchengladbach are the only team in the Bundesliga that are yet to win a match in the competition at the moment and have lost four of their seven games in the league so far.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have been sensational so far this season and will look to make the most of their purple patch. The likes of Harry Kane and Luis Diaz can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach have been a shadow of their former selves this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-4 Bayern Munich

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

