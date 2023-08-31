Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd September 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach take on Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Borussia Park on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Preview

Borussia Monchengladbach are currently in 12th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Bavarian giants eased past FC Augsburg by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 18 out of the last 50 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's 15 victories.

Borussia Monchengladbach has defeated Bayern Munich on a total of 28 occasions in the Bundesliga - no other team has achieved as many victories against the Bavarians in the top flight.

Bayern Munich have failed to win their last five matches against Borussia Monchengladbach in all competitions - their longest winless run against the home side.

Borussia Monchengladbach have lost their first home game of a Bundesliga season for the first time in eight years, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of FSV Mainz in 2015.

Borussia Monchengladbach have conceded seven goals in their first two games of the Bundesliga this season.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have a formidable squad at their disposal and are coming into their own under Thomas Tuchel. Harry Kane has scored three goals in his first two league games for the club and will look to add to his tally this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach have tormented the Bavarians in the past but have not been particularly impressive over the past month. Bayern Munich are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 Bayern Munich

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes