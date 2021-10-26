Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB Pokal 2021-22

Borussia Monchengladbach host Bayern Munich at Borussia Park in round two of the DFB Pokal on Wednesday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Borussia Monchengladbach have had a disappointing campaign thus far. Adolf Hutter's side are currently 12th in the Bundesliga and have failed to consistently string wins together. They will look to progress to the next round of the competition with a win against giants Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have been imperious as usual this season. Julian Nagelsmann's side have only lost once this campaign and will look to make it four wins in a row against Gladbach on Wednesday.

Both sides will want to progress to the next round and that should make it an exciting contest.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in August. Robert Lewandowski canceled out Alassane Plea's early opener to make sure the points were shared on the night.

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide: L-W-W-D-L

Bayern Munich Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Team News

Thuram will be a huge miss for Gladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach

Gladbach have no new injury worries following their 1-0 loss to Hertha Berlin last time out. Matthias Ginter should make his return to the team, having recovered from illness. Meanwhile, Marcus Thuram, Mamadou Doucoure, Stefan Lainer and Christoph Kramer are still out injured.

Injured: Marcus Thuram, Mamadou Doucoure, Stefan Lainer, Christoph Kramer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich came away unscathed from their 4-0 win against Hoffenheim last time out. Leon Goretzka is still recovering from illness, while Alphonso Davies and Sven Ulreich are unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Alphonso Davies, Sven Ulreich, Leon Goretzka

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (3-5-2): Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Tony Jantschke, Louis Beyer; Luca Netz, Florian Neuhaus, Denis Zakaria, Laszlo Benes, Patrick Hermann; Alassane Plea, Breel Embolo

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Christian Fruchtl; Omar Richards, Niklas Sule, Tanguy Nianzou, Bouna Sarr; Corentin Tolisso, Michael Cuisance; Leroy Sane, Marcel Sabitzer, Jamal Musiala; Eric Choupo-Moting

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Prediction

It's hard to see Gladbach getting anything out of this game, given the form that the two sides are in.

We predict Bayern Munich will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Borussia Monchenglabach 0-2 Bayern Munich

