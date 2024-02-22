Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24th 2024

Fresh off the back of a famous victory over Bayern Munich, Bochum visit Borussia Park to face Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Gerardo Seoane’s men find themselves in unfamiliar waters after what has been a difficult start to the year and will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting result.

Borussia Monchengladbach continued to struggle on their travels as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena last Saturday.

Seoane’s side have now failed to win eight consecutive away games since September — picking up two draws and losing six — a run that has seen them drop to 15th place in the Bundesliga table.

However, Monchengladbach now return home, where they are unbeaten in seven of their last eight league matches, claiming four wins and three draws since the start of October.

Elsewhere, Bochum caused one of the biggest upsets of the season as they picked up a 3-2 victory over title-chasing Bayern Munich at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion last Sunday.

This was the latest in Die Unabsteigbaren’s string of impressive performances since the turn of the year as they have now gone unbeaten in five of their six matches in 2024, claiming two wins and three draws so far.

With 25 points from 22 matches, Bochum are currently 11th in the Bundesliga standings, nine points above the relegation playoff spot.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bochum Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides, Bochum hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Bochum have lost their last three visits to Borussia-Park, conceding five goals and scoring just once since a 2-1 victory in January 2010.

Monchengladbach are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 competitive home matches, claiming six wins and three draws since the start of October.

Die Unabsteigbaren have picked up just one Bundesliga away win this season and currently hold the division’s third-fewest points tally on the road (7).

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bochum Prediction

While Bochum will be looking to pick up where they left off against Bayern, they take on a Monchengladbach side who have been tough to crack on home turf in the last few months.

Bochum have struggled to get going away from home this season and we fancy Seoane’s side coming away with all three points.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Bochum

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monchengladbach to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of the last eight meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of their last eight encounters)