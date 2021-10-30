Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bochum prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Borussia Monchengladbach square off against Bochum in an enticing Bundesliga encounter set to take place at Borussia Park on Sunday.

Monchengladbach are 12th in the Bundesliga table, with 11 points from nine matches played so far. They are coming off a morale-boosting 5-0 win against Bayern Munich in the DFB Pokal and will now look to replicate similar form in the league. Braces from Remy Bensebaini and Breel Embolo and a goal from Kouadio Kone sealed the win for the hosts during mid-week.

Bochum also tasted victory in their DFB Pokal game, progressing 5-4 on penalties after scores were tied during regulation in a game against Augsburg. They are 14th in the table, with 10 points from nine matches played.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bochum Head-to-Head

Borussia Monchengladbach and Bochum have played 23 matches against each other so far. Monchengladbach have won four games, while Bochum have emerged victorious on 10 occasions. Nine matches have ended in stalemates.

The last meeting between the two German sides ended in a 2-1 win for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Borussia Monchengladbach form (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

VfL Bochum form (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bochum Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Marcus Thuram made a return from injury in the Pokal game but is expected to remain on the bench for the clash against Bochum. Jordan Beyer has been ruled out with a muscle strain.

Mamadou Doucoure, Stefan Lainer, Christoph Kramer and Tony Jantschke have been sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Mamadou Doucoure, Stefan Lainer, Christoph Kramer, Tony Jantschke, Jordan Beyer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bochum

Simon Zoller has been ruled out with an ACL injury, while Maxim Leitsch and Herbert Bockhorn have also been sidelined.

Robert Tesche has been listed as a doubt after missing the last few matches due to a hip injury.

Injured: Simon Zoller, Maxim Leitsch, Herbert Bockhorn

Doubtful: Robert Tesche

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bochum Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (3-5-2): Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Louis Beyer; Luca Netz, Florian Neuhaus, Denis Zakaria, Laszlo Benes, Patrick Hermann; Alassane Plea, Breel Embolo

Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Manuel Riemann; Danilo Soares, Armel Bella Kotchap, Vassilios Lampropoulos, Konstantinos Stafylidis; Robert Tesche, Anthony Losilla, Eduard Löwen; Gerrit Holtmann, Milos Pantovic; Sebastian Polter

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bochum Prediction

Monchengladbach have been slightly better than Bochum this season and will be in high spirits after the 5-0 thrashing of Bayern. The hosts should be able to secure three vital points on Sunday.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Bochum

