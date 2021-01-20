Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Borussia Monchengladbach host Borussia Dortmund at Borussia-Park on Friday in their next Bundesliga game.

Borussia Monchengladbach come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Florian Kohfeldt's Werder Bremen at Borussia-Park.

A second-half goal from Swiss centre-back Nico Elvedi was enough to secure the win for Marco Rose's Borussia Monchengladbach.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Peter Bosz's Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena.

Goals from French winger Moussa Diaby and young German midfielder Florian Wirtz sealed the deal for Bayer Leverkusen.

Germany international Julian Brandt scored the consolation goal for Borussia Dortmund against his former club.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold the clear advantage. They have won 20 games, lost four and drawn three.

An 18-year-old Jadon @Sanchooo10 scored his first career BVB goal and dished out two assists vs. Leverkusen in 2018 💎 pic.twitter.com/gNChg52no8 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 19, 2021

Advertisement

The two clubs last faced each other a few months ago in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Dortmund beating Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0.

A second-half brace from Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland and a goal from USA international Giovanni Reyna ensured victory for Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: W-D-W-W-L

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: L-D-W-W-L

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach could be without young midfielder Rocco Reitz, defender Mamadou Doucoure, Austria international Valentino Lazaro and Swiss forward Breel Embolo.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Breel Embolo, Mamadou Doucoure, Valentino Lazaro, Rocco Reitz

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund interim manager Edin Terzic will be unable to call upon the services of Belgium internationals Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard.

Veteran left-back Marcel Schmelzer and young centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou are nursing injuries. Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney is suspended.

Injured: Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marcel Schmelzer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Thomas Delaney

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini, Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus, Lars Stindl, Jonas Hofmann, Alassane Plea, Hannes Wolf

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Roman Burki, Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud, Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho, Erling Braut Haaland, Julian Brandt

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach have excelled under Marco Rose, but the former Red Bull Salzburg boss has been heavily linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund. The likes of Jonas Hofmann and Florian Neuhaus have done well so far.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are fourth in the league table, only one point ahead of Borussia Monchengladbach. They have an exciting and talented young attack, including Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland.

Both sides have strong squads and can give their rivals problems on their day. We are expecting this game to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

Also Read: 5 midfielders Manchester United could sign to partner Bruno Fernandes