Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Borussia Monchengladbach are set to play host to Eintracht Frankfurt at the Borussia-Park on Saturday for their latest Bundesliga game.

Borussia Monchengladbach come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Pal Dardai's Hertha Berlin last Saturday at the Olympiastadion. First-half goals from French striker Alassane Plea and German forward Lars Stindl for Borussia Monchengladbach was cancelled out by goals from Argentine midfielder Santiago Ascacibar and Colombian striker Jhon Cordoba for Hertha Berlin.

Borussia Monchengladbach had Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer sent off in the first-half.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, beat Oliver Glasner's Wolfsburg 4-3 last Saturday at the Deutsche Bank Park. Goals from Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada, Serbian striker Luka Jovic, in-form Portuguese striker Andre Silva and German right-back Erik Durm ensured victory for Adi Hutter's Eintracht Frankfurt.

Goals from Germany international Ridle Baku and Dutch striker Wout Weghorst and an own goal from Brazilian centre-back Tuta proved to be a mere consolation for Wolfsburg.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

In 26 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Monchengladbach hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost eight and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with the game ending in a 3-3 draw. A first-half brace from Portugal international Andre Silva and a goal from Morocco international Aymen Barkok for Eintracht Frankfurt was cancelled out by a hat-trick from Germany international Lars Stindl for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Eintracht Frankfurt had Argentine centre-back David Abraham sent off in the second-half.

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-W-L-L

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-D-D

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach manager Marco Rose will be unable to call upon the services of forward Torben Musel and Paraguayan attacker Julio Villalba. There are doubts over the availability of Swiss centre-back Nico Elvedi and Germany internationals Lars Stindl and Jonas Hofmann. Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer and German midfielder Christoph Kramer are suspended.

Injured: Julio Villalba, Torben Musel

Doubtful: Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl, Nico Elvedi

Suspended: Yann Sommer, Christoph Kramer

Eintracht Frankfurt

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt will be without striker Ragnar Ache, right-back Almamy Toure, Austrian centre-back Martin Hinteregger and Angolan attacker Jabez Makanda.

Injured: Martin Hinteregger, Jabez Makanda, Almamy Toure, Ragnar Ache

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (3-4-3): Tobias Sippel, Matthias Ginter, Tony Janstchke, Ramy Bensebaini, Stefan Lainer, Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus, Oscar Wendt, Valentino Lazaro, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Kevin Trapp, Tuta, Stefan Ilsanker, Evan N'Dicka, Erik Durm, Djibril Sow, Sebastian Rode, Filip Kostic, Daichi Kamada, Andre Silva, Luka Jovic

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach are 8th in the Bundesliga, and have won two of their last five league games. Manager Marco Rose is set to join Borussia Dortmund in the summer, with the German a highly-regarded boss who has done well at Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are 4th in the Bundesliga, and have won their last three league games. Manager Adi Hutter will become the new Borussia Monchengladbach boss in the summer, with rumours suggesting that Eintracht Frankfurt have contacted Ralf Rangnick to replace Hutter.

Both sides are capable of stellar performances, and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

