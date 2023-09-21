Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd September 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach lock horns with RB Leipzig in an important encounter at the Borussia Park on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Preview

RB Leipzig are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side eased past Young Boys by a 3-1 margin this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts were held to a 3-3 draw by Darmstadt in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won eight out of the last 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's three victories.

After failing to win each of their first four matches at home against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach have won each of their last three such matches in the competition.

Borussia Monchengladbach came back from a three-goal deficit to earn a draw against Darmstadt last week - only the second time they have achieved the feat in their history.

Borussia Monchengladbach have started a season without winning a single game in their opening four matches of the Bundesliga for only the second time since the turn of the century and for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Prediction

RB Leipzig have been in impressive form this season and can pack a punch on their day. Xavi Simons has come into his own at the club and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach have endured a dismal start to the season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm at the moment. RB Leipzig are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 RB Leipzig

Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Xavi Simons to score - Yes