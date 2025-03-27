Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th March 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as RB Leipzig lock horns with Borussia Monchengladbach in an important encounter at the Borussia Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Preview

RB Leipzig are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Borussia Dortmund by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts eased past Viktoria Koln by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 10 out of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's three victories.

RB Leipzig have won three of their last four matches against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga and have kept clean sheets in each of these games - their longest such active run against a single opponent in the competition.

Borussia Monchengladbach have picked up only four points from their five matches at home in the Bundesliga in 2025 - only TSG Hoffenheim have endured a worse such run during this period.

Borussia Monchengladbach have picked up 40 points from their 26 matches in the Bundesliga this season - their best start to a league season in over five years.

RB Leipzig are winless in their last six away games in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Prediction

RB Leipzig have blown hot and cold this season but pulled off an admirable performance against Borussia Dortmund last week. The likes of Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach have punched above their weight this season and will need to be at their best on Saturday. RB Leipzig are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 RB Leipzig

Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

