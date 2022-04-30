Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Borussia Monchengladbach are set to play RB Leipzig at the Borussia-Park on Monday in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Monchengladbach come into this game on the back of a 3-3 draw against Christian Streich's Freiburg in the league. Goals from Algerian left-back Ramy Bensebaini, Swiss attacker Breel Embolo and Germany international Lars Stindl for Borussia Monchengladbach was cancelled by second-half goals from Italian forward Vincenzo Grifo, left-back Christian Gunter and Austrian centre-back Philipp Lienhart for Freiburg.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, beat Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers 1-0 in the first leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League. A late second-half goal from Spanish left-back Angelino sealed the deal for Domenico Tedesco's RB Leipzig.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, RB Leipzig hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost one and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with RB Leipzig beating Borussia Monchengladbach 4-1. Goals from Croatian centre-back Josko Gvardiol, Portuguese striker Andre Silva, French attacker Christopher Nkunku and Germany international Benjamin Henrichs secured the win for RB Leipzig. Former Rennes left-back Ramy Bensebaini scored the goal for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: D-L-W-D-W

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-W-W-D

Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach manager Adi Hutter will be unable to call upon the services of French forward Marcus Thuram, while there are doubt over the availability of French centre-back Mamadou Doucoure, Algeria international Ramy Bensebaini, centre-back Matthias Ginter, Slovakian midfielder Laszlo Benes and French striker Alassane Plea.

Injured: Marcus Thuram

Doubtful: Laszlo Benes, Alassane Plea, Mamadou Doucoure, Matthias Ginter, Ramy Bensebaini

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig will be without Malian midfielder Amadou Haidara. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Domenico Tedesco is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Amadou Haidara

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (5-3-2): Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Marvin Friedrich, Nico Elvedi, Tony Jantschke, Luca Netz, Jonas Hofmann, Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Breel Embolo, Lars Stindl

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi, Nordi Mukiele, Mohamed Simakan, Josko Gvardiol, Benjamin Henrichs, Kevin Kampl, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Halstenberg, Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva

Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach are 11th in the Bundesliga, and have won two of their last five league games. Adi Hutter's first season as Borussia Monchengladbach manager has seen the club produce inconsistent performances.

Gladbach



"Leipzig have a very talented team. They picked up many points in the second half of the season. The question that concerns us is what changes they might make to the squad on Monday after their Europa League game against Rangers."



🎙️ Adi Hütter ahead of #BMGRBL "Leipzig have a very talented team. They picked up many points in the second half of the season. The question that concerns us is what changes they might make to the squad on Monday after their Europa League game against Rangers."

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are 4th in the league, one point behind 3rd-placed Bayer Leverkusen. They have managed to recover well after an extremely slow start to the season.

RB Leipzig English



𝟐𝟓 games

𝟏𝟕 wins

𝟓 draws

𝟑 losses



Glad to have you here, coach



Domenico Tedesco as RBL head coach:
𝟐𝟓 games
𝟏𝟕 wins
𝟓 draws
𝟑 losses
Glad to have you here, coach

RB Leipzig to win.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 0-1 RB Leipzig

