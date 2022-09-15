Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach take on RB Leipzig on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

RB Leipzig are currently in 10th place in the Bundesliga standings and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The away side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far. The hosts played out a 0-0 stalemate against SC Freiburg in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

RB Leipzig have a good record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won seven out of the 12 matches that have been played between the two teams. Borussia Monchengladbach have managed two victories against RB Leipzig and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in May this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Borussia Monchengladbach. RB Leipzig were thoroughly outplayed on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: D-L-D-W-D

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-W-L-D

Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach need to be at their best

Borussia Monchengladbach

Ko Itakura and Florian Neuhaus have picked up injuries over the past month and will not be included in the squad. Alassane Plea is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Ko Itakura, Florian Neuhaus

Doubtful: Alassane Plea

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig need to win this game

RB Leipzig

Lukas Klostermann, Konrad Laimer, and Dani Olmo are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. RB Leipzig will need to field the best team at their disposal to win this match.

Injured: Lukas Klostermann, Dani Olmo, Konrad Laimer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-5-1): Yann Sommer; Joe Scally, Marvin Friedrich, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini; Julian Weigl, Christoph Kramer, Manu Kone, Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl; Marcus Thuram

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-5-2): Peter Gulacsi; Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Abdou Diallo; David Raum, Xaver Schlager, Kevin Kampl, Benjamin Heinrichs; Christopher Nkunku, Dominik Szoboszlai, Timo Werner

Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Prediction

RB Leipzig have impressive players in their ranks but have failed to justify their potential so far this season. The likes of Timo Werner and Christopher Nkunku can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach have also built a robust squad and will want to amend their poor record against RB Leipzig. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 RB Leipzig

