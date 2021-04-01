Borussia Monchengladbach vs SC Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Borussia Monchengladbach resume their Bundesliga campaign post the international break with a home game against SC Freiburg on Saturday.

The hosts' 3-0 win over FC Schalke on 20 March was their first win in nine games across all competitions. Freiburg also recorded a 2-0 win in their previous outing against Augsburg after two consecutive losses.

The hosts have lost their last four games at Borussia Park. They will be hoping to end that winless run in this game against a side they haven't lost to in their last 16 meetings.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs SC Freiburg Head-to-Head

The two clubs have faced each other 39 times across all competitions since 1993, the year Freiburg played their first top-flight game.

The two sides have been evenly matched in this fixture so far, with 12 wins for the hosts and 14 for Breisgau-Brasilianer. The remaining 13 games have ended in stalemates.

They last met at the Schwarzwald-Stadion in December, with that fixture ending in a high-scoring 2-2 draw.

Advertisement

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide across all competitions: W-L-L-L-L

SC Freiburg form guide in Bundesliga: W-L-L-L-L

Borussia Monchengladbach vs SC Freiburg Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

For Die Fohlen, Torben Müsel and Julio Villalba have been ruled out as they continue recoveries from their respective injuries.

Jonas Hoffman tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Germany and remains in self-isolation.

Ramy Bensebaini picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign and is suspended for the game.

🎙️ #Rose: "I'm in regular contact with Jonas #Hofmann. He has mild coronavirus symptoms, but all in all is doing well. There are no other players missing, but we'll have to see what condition our internationals are in."#DieFohlen #BMGSCF pic.twitter.com/AOVkwuuOZ6 — Gladbach (@borussia_en) April 1, 2021

Injured: Torben Müsel, Julio Villalba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ramy Bensebaini

Unavailable: Jonas Hoffman

SC Freiburg

For the visitors, only striker Nils Petersen is in doubt after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. He is yet to resume training and might not make the trip to Mönchengladbach.

Nicolas Höfler will be suspended for the game after picking up his 10th yellow card of the campaign in the win over Augsburg.

Advertisement

#Streich über #Petersen: "Nils ist gesund; die sportmedizinische Untersuchung war gut. Wir entscheiden morgen kurzfristig, ob wir ihn mitnehmen. Natürlich wird er nicht von Anfang an spielen, aber Nils ist immer eine super Option zum Einwechseln." pic.twitter.com/W5g1AOfPKk — SC Freiburg (@scfreiburg) April 1, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: Nils Petersen

Suspended: Ramy Bensebaini

Borussia Monchengladbach vs SC Freiburg Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer; Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Oscar Wendt; Florian Neuhaus, Denis Zakaria; Patrick Herrmann, Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram; Alassane Plea

SC Freiburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Florian Muller; Lukas Kübler, Philipp Lienhart, Manuel Gulde, Christian Gunter; Baptiste Santamaria, Roland Sallai, Jonathan Schmid; Vincenzo Grifo; Lucas Holer, Ermedin Demirovic

Borussia Monchengladbach vs SC Freiburg Prediction

After a great start to the 2020-21 campaign, the hosts have struggled for form across all competitions. They have failed to score in three of their five games across all competitions. Freiburg have also failed to score in three of their last five league games.

Given the current form of both sides, a draw looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 SC Freiburg