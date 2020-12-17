Borussia Monchengladbach vs TSG Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach take on TSG Hoffenheim at the Borussia Park on Saturday. Borussia Monchengladbach have not been at their best in recent weeks and will want to win this game.
TSG Hoffenheim are currently in a lowly 15th place in the Bundesliga standings and need to put together a string of victories in the coming weeks. The away side slumped to a 1-0 victory against RB Leipzig earlier this week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.
Lars Stindl spared Borrusia Monchengladbach's blushes against Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this week and the home side needs to put in a better performance over the weekend. Die Borussen are in eighth place in the Bundesliga table and will have European qualification in their sights this season.
Borussia Monchengladbach vs TSG Hoffenheim Head-to-Head
TSG Hoffenheim have a good record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won nine games out of a total of 28 matches played between the two teams. Borussia Monchengladbach have managed only seven victories against Hoffenheim and will look to cut the deficit this weekend.
The previous match between the two Bundesliga giants earlier this year ended in a 1-1 draw. Matthias Ginter scored for Borussia Monchengladbach on the day and is likely to feature in this game.
Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D-D-W-D
TSG Hoffenheim form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-W-D-D
Borussia Monchengladbach vs TSG Hoffenheim Team News
Borussia Monchengladbach
Ramy Bensebaini is currently recovering from the coronavirus and is unlikely to play a part in this game. Jonas Hofmann is injured at the moment and has been ruled out against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Injured: Jonas Hofmann
Doubtful: Ramy Bensebaini, Andreas Poulsen
Suspended: None
TSG Hoffenheim
TSG Hoffenheim have a long list of injuries at the moment and will have to do without Benjamin Hubner, Pavel Kaderabek, Konstantinos Stafylidis, and Ermin Bicakcic against Borussia Monchengladbach. Florian Grillitsch, Stefan Posch, and Dennis Geiger have served their suspensions and will be back in the squad for this match.
Injured: Benjamin Hubner, Pavel Kaderabek, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Ermin Bicakcic
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Borussia Monchengladbach vs TSG Hoffenheim Predicted XI
Borussia Moenchengladbach Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yann Sommer; Oscar Wendt, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Stefan Lainer; Florian Neuhaus, Denis Zakaria, Valentino Lazaro, Lars Stindl; Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram
TSG Hoffenheim Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Oliver Baumann; Robert Skov, Kevin Vogt, Havard Nordtveit, Kevin Akpoguma; Diadie Samassekou; Mijat Gacinovic, Sebastian Rudy, Christoph Baumgartner; Munas Dabbur, Andrej Kramaric
Borussia Monchengladbach vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction
Borussia Monchengladbach have been underwhelming in the Bundesliga this season and need to take it up a notch in the next few weeks. The likes of Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram can be lethal on the day and will want to make an impact in this game.
TSG Hoffenheim have talented players in their ranks but will need to click into gear this weekend. Borussia Monchengladbach have a marginally better squad and hold a slight upper hand in this fixture.
Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 TSG Hoffenheim
Also Read: Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad: Player Ratings as Catalans edge league leaders to crucial victory | La Liga 2020-21Published 17 Dec 2020, 16:51 IST