Borussia Monchengladbach vs TSG Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach take on TSG Hoffenheim at the Borussia Park on Saturday. Borussia Monchengladbach have not been at their best in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

TSG Hoffenheim are currently in a lowly 15th place in the Bundesliga standings and need to put together a string of victories in the coming weeks. The away side slumped to a 1-0 victory against RB Leipzig earlier this week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Lars Stindl spared Borrusia Monchengladbach's blushes against Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this week and the home side needs to put in a better performance over the weekend. Die Borussen are in eighth place in the Bundesliga table and will have European qualification in their sights this season.

🗣️ "It's special to score a hat-trick in the Bundesliga, but I'm much happier about the point"



Captain @stindl28 discusses his dramatic treble in Frankfurt ➡️ https://t.co/uy0GnIVHiT#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/dohR7YxNiw — Gladbach (@borussia_en) December 16, 2020

Borussia Monchengladbach vs TSG Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

TSG Hoffenheim have a good record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won nine games out of a total of 28 matches played between the two teams. Borussia Monchengladbach have managed only seven victories against Hoffenheim and will look to cut the deficit this weekend.

The previous match between the two Bundesliga giants earlier this year ended in a 1-1 draw. Matthias Ginter scored for Borussia Monchengladbach on the day and is likely to feature in this game.

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D-D-W-D

TSG Hoffenheim form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-W-D-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Top 10 attacking trios in football history

Borussia Monchengladbach vs TSG Hoffenheim Team News

Ramy Bensebaini might not feature in this game

Borussia Monchengladbach

Ramy Bensebaini is currently recovering from the coronavirus and is unlikely to play a part in this game. Jonas Hofmann is injured at the moment and has been ruled out against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Injured: Jonas Hofmann

Doubtful: Ramy Bensebaini, Andreas Poulsen

Suspended: None

Benjamin Hubner is unavailable at the moment

TSG Hoffenheim

TSG Hoffenheim have a long list of injuries at the moment and will have to do without Benjamin Hubner, Pavel Kaderabek, Konstantinos Stafylidis, and Ermin Bicakcic against Borussia Monchengladbach. Florian Grillitsch, Stefan Posch, and Dennis Geiger have served their suspensions and will be back in the squad for this match.

Advertisement

Injured: Benjamin Hubner, Pavel Kaderabek, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Ermin Bicakcic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs TSG Hoffenheim Predicted XI

Borussia Moenchengladbach Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yann Sommer; Oscar Wendt, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Stefan Lainer; Florian Neuhaus, Denis Zakaria, Valentino Lazaro, Lars Stindl; Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram

"The match yesterday played out as we imagined it would. Once again, only the result was missing. We now need stamina and patience. We hope to make the breakthrough against Gladbach."



🗣️ Sebastian #Hoeneß#BMGTSG pic.twitter.com/6qEtOecW22 — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) December 17, 2020

TSG Hoffenheim Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Oliver Baumann; Robert Skov, Kevin Vogt, Havard Nordtveit, Kevin Akpoguma; Diadie Samassekou; Mijat Gacinovic, Sebastian Rudy, Christoph Baumgartner; Munas Dabbur, Andrej Kramaric

Borussia Monchengladbach vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach have been underwhelming in the Bundesliga this season and need to take it up a notch in the next few weeks. The likes of Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram can be lethal on the day and will want to make an impact in this game.

TSG Hoffenheim have talented players in their ranks but will need to click into gear this weekend. Borussia Monchengladbach have a marginally better squad and hold a slight upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 TSG Hoffenheim

Also Read: Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad: Player Ratings as Catalans edge league leaders to crucial victory | La Liga 2020-21