Borussia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Borussia Monchengladbach welcome Werder Bremen to Borussia-Park on Tuesday for their next Bundesliga game.

Borussia Monchengladbach come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Pellegrino Matarazzo's Stuttgart on Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Germany international Lars Stindl and Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria scored for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Their efforts were cancelled out by goals from Stuttgart's Argentina international Nicolas Gonzalez and attacker Silas Wamangituka.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, beat Heiko Herrlich's Augsburg 2-0 on Saturday at the Weserstadion.

Late second-half goals from veteran Czech international Theodor Gebre Selassie and full-back Felix Agu secured the win for Florian Kohfeldt's Werder Bremen.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head

In 27 previous encounters between the two sides, Borussia Monchengladbach hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost six and drawn nine.

The two clubs last faced each other in May last year in the Bundesliga, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-W-L-D

Werder Bremen form guide in the Bundesliga: W-D-L-W-L

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach manager Marco Rose will be unable to call upon the services midfielders Valentino Lazaro and Rocco Reitz, who are both injured.

There are doubts over the availability of young defender Mamadou Doucoure, Switzerland international Breel Embolo and French striker Alassane Plea. French winger Marcus Thuram is suspended.

Injured: Valentino Lazaro, Rocco Reitz

Doubtful: Breel Embolo, Alassane Plea, Mamadou Doucoure

Suspended: Marcus Thuram

Werder Bremen

Meanwhile, Werder Bremen will be without injured German striker Niclas Fullkrug, Swedish left-back Ludwig Augustinsson, and defender Christian Gross.

Midfielder Patrick Erras and young attacker Nick Woltemade are also nursing injuries.

Injured: Niclas Fullkrug, Ludwig Augustinsson, Christian Gross, Patrick Erras, Nick Woltemade

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini, Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus, Lars Stindl, Jonas Hofmann, Alassane Plea, Hannes Wolf

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka, Milos Veljkovic, Omer Toprak, Marco Friedl, Theodor Gebre Selassie, Maximilian Eggestein, Kevin Mohwald, Jean-Manuel Mbom, Felix Agu, Davie Selke, Josh Sargent

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach have impressed under Marco Rose. However, the former Red Bull Salzburg manager could soon leave the club, as Borussia Dortmund are interested. They have some talented stars in Denis Zakaria and Florian Neuhaus, but it will be a challenge to hold on to them.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, are 12th in the league table. The return of forward Milot Rashica from injury could prove to be crucial. The Kosovo international was a key player for them last season and could boost their attacking prospects.

Borussia Monchengladbach have done well and should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 Werder Bremen

