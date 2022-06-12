Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Bosnia and Herzegovina are set to play Finland at the Bilino Polje on Tuesday in the UEFA Nations League.

Bosnia and Herzegovina come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Miodrag Radulovic's Montenegro in their most recent game. A goal from Dinamo Zagreb winger Luka Menalo for Bosnia and Herzegovina was cancelled out by a goal from Lazio right-back Adam Marusic for Montenegro.

Finland, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Edward Iordanescu's Romania recently. A first-half goal from Universitatea Craiova left-back Nicusor Bancu sealed the deal for Romania.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland Head-to-Head

In six head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bosnia and Herzegovina have won two games, lost two and drawn two.

Bosnia and Herzegovina form guide: D-W-D-W-L

Finland form guide: L-W-D-L-D

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland Team News

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina have included Konyaspor goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic, Marseille left-back Sead Kolasinac, Bordeaux centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic, Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic, Ferencvaros midfielder Muhamed Besic, AC Milan midfielder Rade Krunic and Inter Milan striker Edin Dzeko.

Fehervar striker Kenan Kodro is out injured, while Rakow goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic is not available.

Injured: Kenan Kodro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Finland

Meanwhile, Finland have named Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, Brest left-back Jere Uronen, Karlsruher centre-back Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor, Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki and Bayer Leverkusen attacker Joel Pohjanpalo.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland Predicted XI

Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ibrahim Sehic, Mateo Susic, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Sead Kolasinac, Miroslav Stevanovic, Miralem Pjanic, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Sanjin Prcic, Edin Dzeko, Smail Prevljak

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo 5 - Edin Dzeko is the second-oldest player to have delivered at least five assists in the big-5 European leagues this season, behind Luka Modric. Wise. 5 - Edin Dzeko is the second-oldest player to have delivered at least five assists in the big-5 European leagues this season, behind Luka Modric. Wise. https://t.co/qeqhcgk3Mi

Finland Predicted XI (5-3-2): Lukas Hradecky, Nikolai Alho, Leo Vaisanen, Robert Ivanov, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Jere Uronen, Robin Lod, Glen Kamara, Onni Valakari, Teemu Pukki, Joel Pohjanpalo

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland Prediction

Over the years, two Bosnian players who have gone on to enjoy elite level careers are Miralem Pjanic and Edin Dzeko. While Pjanic's club success has slowed down since joining Barcelona, Dzeko has enjoyed an excellent season with Inter Milan. Both players are in their 30s though, and younger stars will soon have to take their place.

Finland, on the other hand, have the likes of Glen Kamara and Teemu Pukki, who continue to shine at club level.

Bosnia and Herzegovina should edge past Finland in this fixture.

Prediction: Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Finland

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far