Bosnia and Herzegovina vs France prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Bosnia and Herzegovina are set to play host to France at the Stadion Grbavica on Wednesday for their latest FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture.

Bosnia and Herzegovina come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Costa Rica on Saturday in a friendly fixture. The likes of Freiburg forward Ermedin Demirovic and Nimes winger Haris Duljevic were unable to find the net against Costa Rica.

France, on the other hand, beat Kazakhstan 2-0 yesterday in their most recent FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture. A goal from Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele and an own goal from Tobol defender Serhiy Malyi ensured victory for France.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs France Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, France hold the clear advantage. They have won two games and drawn two.

The two countries last faced each other way back in 2011, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A first-half goal from striker Edin Dzeko for Bosnia and Herzegovina was cancelled out by a second-half penalty from Samir Nasri for France.

Bosnia and Herzegovina form guide: D-D-L-L-L

France form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs France Team News

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina manager Ivaylo Petev has named a strong squad. Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac, Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic and Roma striker Edin Dzeko have all been picked. Malmo centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic has been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United recently.

Zrinjski Mostar full-back Josip Corluka and Istanbul Basaksehir winger Edin Visca both miss out due to injuries.

Injured: Josip Corluka, Edin Visca

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

France

Meanwhile, France manager Didier Deschamps has an embarassment of riches to choose from. Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe have all been named.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is injured and not available.

Injured: N'Golo Kante

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs France Predicted XI

Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Ibrahim Sehic, Darko Todorovic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Sead Kolasinac, Miroslav Stevanovic, Rade Krunic, Miralem Pjanic, Stjepan Loncar, Amer Gojak, Edin Dzeko

France Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Clement Lenglet, Ferland Mendy, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Kingsley Coman, Olivier Giroud

100 goals in Ligue 1 for Kylian Mbappe. 22 years old 👑 pic.twitter.com/1eAqvB2DFq — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 21, 2021

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs France Prediction

Bosnia and Herzegovina will continue to rely on veteran Roma striker Edin Dzeko to lead the line, while Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic will be crucial in midfield. They are not in the best of form coming into this game, and will be the underdogs.

France, on the other hand, have some incredible players to call upon. They will be one of the favourites in the upcoming Euros, with few countries capable of boasting the strength and depth that France have.

Les Bleus will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-3 France

