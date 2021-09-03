Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Kuwait prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2021

Bosnia and Herzegovina host Kuwait at the Bilino Polje in Zenica on Saturday in an international friendly.

The Dragons have a reprieve before resuming their World Cup qualifying campaign, having held France to a draw in their previous game.

Ivaylo Petev's side caused a big upset by holding the world champions in Paris on Wednesday.

The friendly now offers them a chance to rest some of their key players ahead their game against Kazakhstan next week.

Kuwait, meanwhile, will be playing for the first time since their Arab Cup clash with Bahrain in June.

As far as World Cup qualifying is concerned, the Blue Waves were knocked out in the second round after finishing second to Australia in Group A.

However, they are now beginning preparations for Asia Cup qualifying which starts in February next year.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Kuwait Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the sides.

Bosnia and Herzegovina Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-D

Kuwait Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-W

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Kuwait Team News

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Jusuf Gazibegovic is the only injury concern for the side. The right-back withdrew from the squad earlier this week with an infection.

However, considering the Dragons have an important qualifying game after this, manager Ivaylo Petev might opt to make wholesale changes.

Injured: Jusuf Gazibegovic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

صور // تدريبات منتخب الكويت الوطني الأول لكرة القدم في البوسنة#KuwaitFA pic.twitter.com/ISOKQOr4Qc — KuwaitFA (@KuwaitFA) September 2, 2021

Kuwait

The Blue Waves have named a fairly young squad alongside prolific striker and experienced captain Bader Al-Mutawa, who has 182 caps under his belt.

He's likely to play behind another goalscoring machine, Youssef Nasser, while Kuwait veteran Fahad Ansari is also in line to start.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Kuwait Predicted XI

Bosnia and Herzegovina (3-5-2): Nikola Vasilj; Sinisa Sanicanin, Aleksandar Jovicic, Adnan Kovacevic; Branimir Cipetic, Miralem Pjanic, Rade Krunic, Stjepan Loncar, Eldar Civic; Ermedin Demirovic, Smail Prevljak.

Kuwait (4-2-3-1): Sulaiman Abdulghafoor; Sami Al Sanea, Hamad Al Harbi, Fahad Al-Hajeri, Hamad Al Qallaf; Fawaz Ayedh, Ahmed Al Dhefiri; Eid Al Rasheedi, Al-Bader Mutawa, Mobarak Al Faneeni; Youssef Al Sulaiman.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Kuwait Prediction

Neither Bosnia and Herzegovina nor Kuwait are in particularly good form at the moment.

While Kuwait have some good options in attack that could create problems, Bosnia are still likely to win this with a heavily-rotated lineup.

Prediction: Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Kuwait

Edited by Peter P