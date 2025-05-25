Botafogo vs Universidad de Chile Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2025

Botafogo will welcome Universidad de Chile to Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in their final group-stage match of the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday. Both teams have won three of their five games thus far and are in contention to qualify for the knockout stage.

The hosts have won their last two games in the competition, including a 3-2 home triumph over Estudiantes earlier this month. Their unbeaten streak ended after four games last week, as they suffered a 1-0 away loss to Capital in the Copa do Brasil third-round second leg. Nonetheless, they progressed to the next round 4-1 on aggregate.

Universidad won 4-0 at home over Carabobo in the Libertadores, their first win after two games in the competition. Matías Sepúlveda scored in the first half while Charles Aránguiz, Matias Zaldivia, and Israel Poblete added goals in the second half.

They met Deportes Limache in the Chilean Primera División last week and suffered a 2-0 away loss, ending their unbeaten streak after three games.

Botafogo vs Universidad de Chile Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met thrice thus far, with all meetings taking place in the Libertadores. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the visitors leading 2-1 in wins.

Both teams have conceded five goals in five games in the Libertadores thus far.

The reigning champions are unbeaten in their last seven home games in the Libertadores, recording six wins.

Universidad de Chile are unbeaten in their two away games in the Libertadores this season, recording a win and playing out a draw.

The hosts have failed to score in their last two games.

The visitors have two wins and two losses in their last five games across all competitions.

Botafogo vs Universidad de Chile Prediction

Estrela Solitária have won their two home games in the Libertadores this season, scoring five goals and will look to build on that form. They have suffered just one loss in their last 13 home games in the competition and are strong favorites.

La U have won three of their last five away games while recording two wins. Nonetheless, they have lost their only away game in this fixture. They have won just one of their last seven away games in the Libertadores, failing to score in five.

The reigning champions have a good home record in the competition and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Botafogo 2-1 Universidad de Chile

Botafogo vs Universidad de Chile Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Botafogo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

