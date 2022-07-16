Botev Plovdiv vs APOEL prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifying 2022

APOEL will pay a visit to Bulgaria to take on Botev Plovdiv in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022.

APOEL finished third in the Cyprus first division and earned a place in the UEFA Conference League qualifying rounds.

The hosts also finished third in the Bulgarian top division and earned a place in the qualifying rounds of the competition.

Botev Plovdiv vs APOEL Head-to-Head

APOEL have been the dominant side in this fixture as far as their head-to-head record is concerned and have won three games out of a total of five fixtures played between the two sides. Only a solitary victory went in favor of the hosts.

They faced off in the Europa League qualifying rounds in 2012 and 2016, and the visitors emerged victorious in three out of the four legs.

The last time they met each other was in a 2019 friendly. Botev registered their first-ever win against a depleted APOEL by beating them 3-0.

Botev Plovdiv form guide: D-D-L-W-W

APOEL form guide: D-W-W-L-L

Botev Plovdiv vs APOEL Team News

Botev Plovdiv

Defender Pa Konate will miss the tie after being sidelined due to a knee injury. Monir Badarin is another player who is doubtful for a start after missing out on their recent friendly outings.

Injured: Pa Konate

Doubtful: Monir Badarin

Suspended: None

APOEL

The visitors have no injury concerns or suspensions ahead of their first leg encounter in Bulgaria.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Botev Plovdiv vs APOEL Predicted XIs

Botev Plovdiv Predicted XI (4-4-2): Georgie Arghisalkie (GK), Viktor Genev, Ceril Oyosso, Marty Tonev, Hidajet Hankic, Bargil Rabei, Serder Jinjoski, Jasper Hansen, James Eto'o, lacher Baltanov, Viril Vukanovic

APOEL Predicted XI (3-4-3): Andres Christanovu (GK), Giorgi Kviallia, Kinsely Sarfo, Stellos Vronis, Lucas Souza, Dalcio, Marquinos, Apostolos Stiringis, Nikolas Koustakas, Bert Esselink, Christos Wheeler

Botev Plovdiv vs APOEL Prediction

For the Bulgarian outfit, this tie will be crucial in the context of progression. APOEL have had the upper hand in this fixture in the past.

Playing in front of the home fans, Botev will have a big opportunity to carry a lead over to Cyprus.

The visitors will look to earn a solid advantage in the first leg before they host them in the second.

We expect a close tie, with APOEL set to take the win.

Prediction: Botev Plovdiv 2-3 APOEL

