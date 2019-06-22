×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe News: Both Messi and Ronaldo feature in the PSG star's list of his all-time favourite footballers

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
21   //    22 Jun 2019, 11:04 IST
Andorra v France - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier
Andorra v France - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has named both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo amongst others as his all-time favourite footballers, with the Frenchman stating that it is difficult to name only one.

In case you didn't know...

Mbappe enjoyed a stellar 2018-19 campaign with PSG. The 39-year-old ended the season with 39 goals and 17 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions, with 33 of his strikes coming in the French league. Owing to his brilliance, PSG secured the Ligue 1 title easily, despite missing the services of Neymar for a considerable part of the season.

The 20-year-old has proven himself to be a Ballon d'Or contender with his exploits. Despite PSG's failure in the cup competitions in the recently concluded season, Mbappe was instrumental for the French giants. Mbappe finished second in the race for the European Golden Shoe, just three goals behind Messi, who won it.

Mbappe is already hailed as a future great due to his calibre. The French forward has enjoyed a sensational rise to fame and has already won a World Cup along with three French league titles.

The heart of the matter

Mbappe recently revealed that Ronaldo, along with Messi, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldinho will be on the list of his all-time favourite footballers.

When asked to name his all-time favourite footballer, Mbappe told ESPN,

“It’s difficult because the football now is different than 20 years ago.
“I could say Pele, but he played in the 1950s, and I could say now [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Lionel] Messi, [Diego] Maradona, [Zinedine] Zidane.
“There are a lot of players and it is difficult to pick one because when you pick one, you forget every player who had a great career.”
Advertisement

The French forward also claimed that he doesn't want to be the best ever.

“I don’t want to be the best ever. I want to be proud and do my best. I do everything I can do to have success and to win trophies, collective and individual. To do everything is what I want to do.”

What's next?

Mbappe has been linked with leaving PSG this summer, with Real Madrid interested in signing him.

Tags:
Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain Football France Football Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian Mbappe GOAT
Advertisement
PSG News: Kylian Mbappe more valuable than Messi and Ronaldo, says Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Why Kylian Mbappe is 'NOT' a world-class player, yet
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or: Kylian Mbappe picks his favourite to win the award
RELATED STORY
If I had to choose between Messi and Ronaldo for my team, I'd retire and pick them both, says Kylian Mbappe
RELATED STORY
Kylian Mbappe news: Jose Mourinho claims it is impossible to buy Paris Saint-Germain superstar
RELATED STORY
PSG Transfer News: Club President responds to Kylian Mbappe transfer rumours
RELATED STORY
Ligue 1 2018-19: Kylian Mbappe edges closer to Lionel Messi in race for European Golden Shoe
RELATED STORY
Reports: Kylian Mbappe's father reveals the two reasons why his son wants out of PSG
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Mbappe handed 3-match ban, effectively handing over European Golden Boot to Messi
RELATED STORY
 “Mbappé not ready to win Ballon d'Or yet”- claims former Selecao World Cup winner
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us