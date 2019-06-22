Kylian Mbappe News: Both Messi and Ronaldo feature in the PSG star's list of his all-time favourite footballers

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has named both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo amongst others as his all-time favourite footballers, with the Frenchman stating that it is difficult to name only one.

In case you didn't know...

Mbappe enjoyed a stellar 2018-19 campaign with PSG. The 39-year-old ended the season with 39 goals and 17 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions, with 33 of his strikes coming in the French league. Owing to his brilliance, PSG secured the Ligue 1 title easily, despite missing the services of Neymar for a considerable part of the season.

The 20-year-old has proven himself to be a Ballon d'Or contender with his exploits. Despite PSG's failure in the cup competitions in the recently concluded season, Mbappe was instrumental for the French giants. Mbappe finished second in the race for the European Golden Shoe, just three goals behind Messi, who won it.

Mbappe is already hailed as a future great due to his calibre. The French forward has enjoyed a sensational rise to fame and has already won a World Cup along with three French league titles.

The heart of the matter

Mbappe recently revealed that Ronaldo, along with Messi, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldinho will be on the list of his all-time favourite footballers.

When asked to name his all-time favourite footballer, Mbappe told ESPN,

“It’s difficult because the football now is different than 20 years ago.

“I could say Pele, but he played in the 1950s, and I could say now [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Lionel] Messi, [Diego] Maradona, [Zinedine] Zidane.

“There are a lot of players and it is difficult to pick one because when you pick one, you forget every player who had a great career.”

The French forward also claimed that he doesn't want to be the best ever.

“I don’t want to be the best ever. I want to be proud and do my best. I do everything I can do to have success and to win trophies, collective and individual. To do everything is what I want to do.”

What's next?

Mbappe has been linked with leaving PSG this summer, with Real Madrid interested in signing him.