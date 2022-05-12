"Both teams have ultimate respect" - Manchester City superstar Kevin de Bruyne opens up on Premier League title race with Liverpool 

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne claims there is plenty of respect between his team and Premier League title rivals Liverpool.

The Cityzens moved three points clear of Jurgen Klopp's men and have a significantly better goal difference as they hammered Wolves 5-1 at Molineux.

Kevin De Bruyne put in a stunning performance against the Europa League-chasing outfit as he scored City's first four goals, including a hat-trick inside the first 25 minutes.

The 30-year-old was clinical in his display, but insists his side are only focused on their next game, which is a trip to West Ham.

Following the demolition at Wolves, De Bruyne told Sky Sports (as quoted by The Manchester Evening News):

"It's crazy, the standards we both set you can only respect it. They've played everything until the end of the season. We know how hard it is, both teams have ultimate respect, we play hard. That's all we can do, we have to prepare. West Ham won't be easy, we try to go there and win the game"

Kevin De Bruyne appears to send message to new Manchester City signing Erling Haaland

On Tuesday, May 10, the Sky Blues announced on their official Twitter handle that they had agreed terms with Borussia Dortmund for 21-year-old striker Erling Haaland.

Manchester City @ManCity Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.



The Norwegian superstar, who has scored 85 goals in 88 appearances during his 17 months at Dortmund, will complete what is already a frightening attack. It has already netted 94 times in the top-flight this term.

Following Kevin De Bruyne's hat-trick strike which rocketed into the far corner with his weaker foot, the Belgian appeared to mimick Haaland's famous celebration.

The playmaker explained after the game that he was simply excited to complete his first Man City hat-trick.

"I did a couple of interviews and they said 'was it Haaland?', I just did it because I scored three, that never happens! You just take your opportunity, if you miss you miss, you go again."

Following his side's 5th consecutive league win, during which time they scored 22 goals, Pep Guardiola was asked how quickly Haaland would adapt to life in Manchester. As per The Manchester Evening News, the Spaniard replied:

"Big congratulations to the club, he is signed for the next year. He is a young talented player, I'm very pleased he decided to come and join us. Next season we are going to work together and hopefully he can settle, help him to settle as soon as possible in terms of Manchester and a house. I am pretty sure he is going to adapt quickly to the way we want to play."

