Bourgoin vs Stade Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | February 6th 2025

Bourgoin will host Stade Reims at the Stade Pierre Rajon on Thursday in the last 16 of the 2024-25 Coupe de France campaign. The home side have already exceeded expectations in the domestic cup this season and will be looking to continue their fairytale run in the tournament on Thursday.

They saw off St-Just-St-Rambert, Olympique Valence and Martigues in the first three rounds of the Coupe de France. They were then drawn against Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyonnais in the last 32 of the competition. They were expected to be beaten soundly but held on for a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes before going on to defeat the five-time champions on penalties.

Stade Reims, meanwhile, have struggled for results over the past few months, prompting the dismissal of head coach Luka Elsner and will be looking to build momentum with the domestic cup this week. They faced Monaco last time out in the Coupe de France and won the last-32 clash on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

The visitors are two-time winners of the domestic showpiece but have been knocked out at this stage of the competition in two of the last three seasons and will be targeting victory this time around.

Bourgoin vs Stade Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Bourgoin and Reims.

Les rouges et blancs have conceded 29 goals in the French top-flight this season, the joint-second-fewest of any team in the bottom half of the league table.

FCBJ are the joint-highest-scoring side in the French fifth tier this season with a goal tally of 28.

Reims are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Bourgoin vs Stade Reims Prediction

Bourgoin's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. Despite being massive underdogs against Lyon, the home side put out an impressive showing to secure the win and will be looking to repeat the same here.

Reims are winless in their last three matches and have won just two of their last nine. However, they remain comfortable favorites for the midweek clash and should make their superiority count this week.

Prediction: Bourgoin 1-2 Stade Reims

Bourgoin vs Stade Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Reims to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the visitors' last seven matches)

