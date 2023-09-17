Bournemouth and Chelsea played out a goalless draw in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday (September 17).

Both teams were fairly evenly matched in the first half, creating decent opportunities but lacked the finishing touch. The visitors came closest to scoring, but the hosts had some promising moments too.

The game progressed in a similar fashion in the second half, with both sides inching closer to a breakthrough that eventually never came. Both goalkeepers stood out, and both defences held firm as the game finished goalless.

Expand Tweet

On that note, here are the Chelsea player ratings from an unconvincing performance away at Bournemouth.

Robert Sanchez: 8/10

Sanchez was Chelsea’s star performer, making four excellent saves and commanding his penalty area. The Spaniard made 13 recoveries and was excellent with his feet too.

Malo Gusto: 6/10

Gusto was a willing runner up and down the right flank, offering a reliable attacking outlet as well as a solid defensive presence.

Axel Disasi: 5/10

Disasi used his pace and physicality well to deal with the threat of Solanke. He picked up a booking late in the second half.

Thiago Silva: 6/10

The experienced Silva was a calming presence in the Chelsea defence. He completed the most passes (77), making eight recoveries, too.

Levi Colwill: 5/10

Colwill played slightly out of position at left-back and struggled a bit defensively. The Englishman got forward well and was denied a goal due to offside.

Conor Gallagher: 5/10

Chelsea’s captian was tireless in midfield, contributing defensively and offensively without making a real impact on proceedings.

Lesley Ugochukwu: 5/10

Ugochukwu was solid in the middle of the park for Chelsea, keeping the ball moving quickly and efficiently.

Raheem Sterling: 6/10

Sterling had an eventful outing, getting booked in the fourth minute and coming close to scoring with an excellent free-kick. His influence faded in the second half, though, after he switched flanks.

Enzo Fernandez: 5/10

Fernandez was deployed in an advanced midfield role and was tidy on the ball. He was unable to create anything of note, though, and was replaced in the 81st minute.

Mykhailo Mudryk: 5/10

Mudryk started brightly but fizzled out as time went on. Booked in the first half, he was replaced in the 63rd minute by Palmer.

Nicolas Jackson: 4/10

Jackson struck the woodwork early on but struggled to get involved in the attacking play as the game went on. He only managed 29 touches.

Expand Tweet

Ratings of Chelsea substitutes against Bournemouth

Cole Palmer: 4/10

Palmer did not make much of an impact on proceedings after coming on just after the hour mark.

Ben Chilwell: 4/10

Brought on in the 80th minute, Chilwell made his only notable contribution in the game with a booking picked up up late on.

Ian Maatsen: N.A.

Maatsen came on in the 81st minute but did not get on the ball enough to make an impact.