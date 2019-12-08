Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool: 5 talking points and Tactical analysis| Premier League 2019-20

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool FC - Premier League

It was just another day at the office for Jurgen Klopp and his men at the Vitality Stadium as Liverpool drubbed hosts Bournemouth 0-3, extending their unbeaten Premier League record to 33 games.

Ex-Arsenal man Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring for the visitors in the 35th minute, thanks to an exquisite long ball from captain Jordan Henderson. Naby Keita doubled their advantage, marking his first start in a league fixture this season with a cool finish minutes before the first-half whistle. The Guinean midfielder later set up striker Mo Salah's first away goal of the season in the second half, as the Reds extended their lead over reigning champions Manchester City to 14 points.

24 - Liverpool have won 24 of their last 25 Premier League matches (D1), including 15 of their opening 16 to this season. They have scored two or more goals in 23 of those past 25 fixtures. Behemoth. pic.twitter.com/y8rYYBGwZh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 7, 2019

Klopp made as much as seven changes to the squad that thumped Everton 5-2 in the Merseyside derby in the midweek fixture. They earned just their third clean sheet of the campaign in a fixture in which Alisson returned to the squad but remained untested between the sticks by the opposition frontline.

Bournemouth displayed resilience at the back during the initial moments of the game, but as the game progressed, their integrity at the back went on the wane and the loss of centre-back Nathan Ake due to injury dealt a severe blow to their defensive measures.

So, as the runaway league leaders continued their marauding run in the English top flight, here is our analysis of the match, as it happened.

#1 Jurgen Klopp reverts to his trademark 4-3-3 formation

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp has enjoyed huge success due his emphasis on a strong front-three in his time at the Anfield. Thus, his preferred formation has always been 4-3-3.

After making five changes to the squad for the Merseyside derby, he deployed an uncharacteristic 4-2-3-1 formation in that fixture. Though it yielded the desired results, in today's match he went back to his tried and tested tactic and started Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Chamberlain up front.

His decision to start Salah and rest Sadio Mane proved to bea smart one, as the Egyptian went on to have one of his best games of the season, netting his first away goal and also notching up the assist for Keita's goal.

The visitors had a whopping 22 attempts on goal, with nine shots on target, most of them coming from the front three.

