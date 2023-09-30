Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gunners register easy win against struggling Cherries | Premier League 2023-24 

Arsenal registered an emphatic 4-0 win against struggling Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, September 30.

The visitors took the lead early on when Martin Odegaard’s clipped pass found Gabriel Jesus at the far post. The Brazilian's header bounced off the post and fell to Bukayo Saka, who sent it into the empty net to make it 1-0.

At the end of the first half, Eddie Nketiah was brought down by Max Aaron’s sliding challenge in the box and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Martin Odegaard made no mistake in finding the back of the net to double the lead.

In the second half, Odegaard was brought down by Ryan Christie in the box and Arsenal had another penalty, which Kai Havertz converted to put the result beyond doubt. White got the icing on the cake when he rose highest to head in Odegaard’s free-kick in the closing minutes of the contest to make it 4-0.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Arsenal:

David Raya - 7/10

David Raya was mostly a spectator all match. He was neat and tidy in possession and when collecting crosses.

Ben White - 7/10

Ben White improved as the game went on and scored the final goal to seal three points for his team.

William Saliba made an excellent tackle early on to deny Dominic Solanke when the scores were tied. He looked in command throughout the match and will be happy with the clean sheet.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10

Gabriel Magalhaes was solid in defence and made some big blocks, including one on Philip Billing.

Oleksandr Zinchenko forced a good save from Neto and played a part in Eddie Nketiah winning the first penalty.

Martin Odegaard - 9/10

Martin Odegaard ran the show for Arsenal from midfield. A goal and two assists for the captain underline his importance to his team.

Declan Rice settled into his role at the base of the midfield and snuffed out any danger to keep his defence at ease.

Kai Havertz - 7/10

Kai Havertz is finally off the mark for Arsenal thanks to his penalty. Mikel Arteta will be hoping the goal will give the German confidence to build on this performance.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Bukayo Saka reacted quickest after Gabriel Jesus' header rebounded to him to score the game's first goal. It wasn't a perfect night for him as he limped off the pitch later on.

Eddie Nketiah - 7/10

Eddie Nketiah grew into the game and won the first penalty after good linkup play with Oleksandr Zinchenko. He is repaying his manager's faith in him with some good performances.

Gabriel Jesus - 7/10

It was a frustrating night for Gabriel Jesus as he did his best to score but saw his shots either saved or bounced off the woodwork. He worked hard up front to give his team an outlet in attack.

Ratings of Arsenal substitutes

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 5/10

Takehiro Tomiyasu replaced Oleksandr Zinchenko in the 69th minute and didn't have much to do.

Reiss Nelson - 5/10

Reiss Nelson replaced Eddie Nketiah in the 69th minute and didn't have much to do.

Fabio Vieira - 5/10

Fabio Vieira replaced Bukayo Saka in the 76th minute and almost scored when his shot, while one-on-one with the keeper, went wide.

Emile Smith-Rowe - NA/10

Emile Smith-Rowe replaced Kai Havertz in the 81st minute and didn't have time to make a meaningful contribution.

Jorginho replaced Declan Rice in the 81st minute and didn't have time to make a meaningful contribution.