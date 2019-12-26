Bournemouth 1-1 Arsenal: 3 Talking Points | Premier League 2019-20

Jong Ching Yee FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 26, 2019

Dec 26, 2019 IST SHARE

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal and Bournemouth played out a pulsating draw on the south coast with end-to-end football that was exciting to watch. In Mikel Arteta's first match as a manager, the former Arsenal captain opted to start Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette in the starting eleven, unlike what Freddie Ljungberg had done. His efforts paid off as the Gunners started the game more aggressive than ever and enjoyed their fair share of chances in the first half.

Against the run of play, Bournemouth opened the scoring when Dan Gosling poked the ball into the net from close range. Despite a brilliant start, the Gunners found themselves a goal down at the end of the first 45 minutes. 18 minutes after the restart, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalised to give the team a confidence booster.

Ultimately, neither side was able to find the winning goal and both teams had to share points. Here are three talking points from the match.

#3 Mikel Arteta's tenure starts with a draw

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal FC - Premier League

There were some positive signs in the early stages of the first-half with Ozil at the heart of every attacking move. The German's spirited performance meant that he had created many chances for his team-mates such as Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson. However, the forwards fluffed their lines in the final third and their shots went well over the crossbar.

In comparison with the Cherries, Arsenal had 17 shots (six more than their opponents). However, by the end of the match, the scoreline was level at 1-1 and the Gunners had a mere two shots on target. There is still work to be done and the Gunners need to be more clinical in front of the goal.

When Unai Emery took over Arsene Wenger's position last season, he lost his first Premier League fixture to Manchester City. Following that, when Ljungberg took over as the interim manager, he drew his first league match. Likewise, Arteta has failed to win his first game as the Arsenal manager.

1 / 3 NEXT