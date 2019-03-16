Bournemouth v Newcastle United: Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Bournemouth, Newcastle United Injury news, Suspensions and more

Surendhar Venkatesavaralu FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 65 // 16 Mar 2019, 11:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Newcastle United v Everton FC - Premier League

Newcastle United will be aiming to complete a league double over the Cherries as the Magpies travel to the Vitality Stadium to face Eddie Howe's Bournemouth.

The home side ended their winless streak of five games last week as they comfortably defeated relegation-threatened Huddersfield 2-0 away from home. The Cherries, who once found themselves in the top half of the table seem to have lost the confidence after facing a string of tough fixtures.

With some favorable fixtures coming up, they would love to get all three points today to increase their chances of a top-ten finish.

Rafa Benitez's men pulled off an incredible comeback last weekend as they came from two goals behind to win 3-2 against Everton at home. However, their away form has been quite miserable as they have managed to gain only two points from their last six away games.

The Magpies will be looking to move further away from the bottom three with a win today and try to finish in the top ten, which once seemed impossible.

Here is the team news and predicted starting XI ahead of the clash.

Team news

Bournemouth:

Eddie Howe will be without the services of Adam Smith as the right-back sustained a hamstring injury in the last game which saw him being replaced by Nathaniel Clyne.

Dan Gosling and Junior Stanislas are also set to miss this fixture owing to injury problems.

Advertisement

Newcastle United:

Magpies' skipper Jamaal Lascelles will miss the trip to Bournemouth following the knee injury he picked up against Everton.

Rafa Benitez will also miss his other prime centre-back Fabian Schar, who will have to serve a two-match suspension after picking up 10 yellow cards in the league.

Ciaran Clark is set to return for the Magpies following his long term absence.

Probable line-ups

Bournemouth (4-4-2): Boruc; Daniels, Ake, Mepham, Clyne; Fraser, Surman, Lerma, Brooks; King, Wilson

Newcastle (5-2-2-1): Dubravka; Ritchie, Dummett, Fernandez, Lejuene, Yedlin; Shelvey, Hayden; Almiron, Perez; Rondon

Advertisement