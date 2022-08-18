Bournemouth vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th August 2022

Bournemouth are set to play Arsenal at Dean Court on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Bournemouth come into this game on the back of a 4-0 loss to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the league. Goals from German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne and attacker Phil Foden and an own goal from Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma secured the win for Manchester City.

Arsenal, on the other hand, beat Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City 4-2 in the league. A brace from Brazilian attacker Gabriel Jesus and goals from Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka and young Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli sealed the deal for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. An own goal from French centre-back William Saliba and a goal from midfielder James Maddison proved to be a mere consolation for Leicester City.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Arsenal hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games.

Bournemouth have won one game, while the other two have ended in draws.

Brazilian attacker Gabriel Jesus has been sensational so far; the 25-year old has made four goal contributions already in the league for Arsenal.

Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka has also made two goal contributions so far for Arsenal.

Wales international Kieffer Moore scored against Aston Villa and will be hoping to make an impact once again for Bournemouth.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Prediction

Bournemouth, compared to fellow promoted sides Fulham and Nottingham Forest, have been quiet during the summer transfer window. Argentine centre-back Marcos Senesi and midfielder Marcus Tavernier have been the big acquisitions so far, and it will not be surprising to see them dip into the market before it closes.

Losing against Manchester City is no shame, and Bournemouth did well to beat Aston Villa. It will be up to stars like Kieffer Moore, Dominic Solanke and Lloyd Kelly to replicate their good Championship form in the Premier League.

Arsenal, on the other hand, deserve immense credit for backing Mikel Arteta. Their summer signings, mainly Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, have impressed, while French centre-back William Saliba, coming off the back of two excellent loan spells in France, has given glimpses of incredible talent.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Gabriel Jesus has never lost a Premier League game in which he has scored Gabriel Jesus has never lost a Premier League game in which he has scored 😤🔥 https://t.co/aYdo8T6jEY

Arsenal will be keen to ensure that they play Champions League football next season, and certainly have the talent in the squad to aim for a top four finish.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Is William Saliba following in Rio Ferdinand's footsteps? 🤔 Is William Saliba following in Rio Ferdinand's footsteps? 🤔👣 https://t.co/9p2Bsz49J1

Arsenal to win this game.

Prediction: Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Arsenal

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Arsenal to keep a clean sheet- Yes

