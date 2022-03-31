Bournemouth vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Bournemouth host Bristol City at the Vitality Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Bournemouth are currently 2nd in the league, eight points off Fulham at the top of the table with a game in hand. Scott Parker's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having won only two of their last five games. They will look to close the gap at the top of the table with a win against Bristol on Saturday.

Bristol City, on the other hand, have been woeful of late, having only managed to win one of their last five games. Nigel Pearson's side are currently 18th in the league, 16 points above the relegation zone. They will hope to climb up the table with a win against Bournemouth on Saturday.

No fresh concerns



Internationals back
No fresh concerns
A positive update from the boss

This will be a great opportunity for Bournemouth to close the gap on Fulham by beating a poor Bristol side.

Bournemouth vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

Bournemouth have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are uneaten in their last five meetings against Bristol City, winning three of them.

Bournemouth came away as 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. First-half goals from Jamal Lowe and Jordan Zemura were enough to secure the win on the night.

Bournemouth Form Guide: W-D-W-D-L

Bristol City Form Guide: L-L-W-L-D

Bournemouth vs Bristol City Team News

Stanislas will be a huge miss for Bournemouth

Bournemouth

Bournemouth will have a host of players missing for the game. Kieffer Moore, Junior Stanislas, Robbie Brady and Leif Davis are all out injured.

Injured: Kieffer Moore, Junior Stanislas, Robbie Brady, Leif Davis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: David Brooks (Cancer)

Bristol City

Bristol City have no new injury worries following their 2-2 draw against West Brom last time out. Andy King, Tomas Kalas and George Tanner are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Andy King, Tomas Kalas, George Tanner

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers; Jordan Zemura, Lloyd Kelly, Nathaniel Phillips, Adam Smith; Philip Billing, Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma; Jaidon Anthony, Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke

Bristol City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Bentley; Robert Atkinson, Timm Klose, Robbie Cundy; Cameron Pring, Han-Noah Massengo, Matty James, Jay Dasilva; Andreas Weimann; Antoine Semenyo, Chris Martin

Bournemouth vs Bristol City Prediction

It's hard to see Bournemouth losing this game given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

We predict Bournemouth will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-0 Bristol City

