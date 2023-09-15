Bournemouth vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th September 2023

Bournemouth will be desperate to get their first win of the new Premier League season as they host Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium this Sunday.

Neither the hosts nor the visitors have got off to encouraging starts in the new season under their new managers. Bournemouth have conceded two losses and settled for two draws in four Premier League matches so far.

They come into Sunday's encounter with the Blues on the back of a 2-2 draw with Brentford in their latest outing.

After Mathias Jensen had fired Brentford into the lead as early as the seventh minute of the game, Bournemouth struck back thanks to goals from Dominic Solanke and David Brooks.

The Cherries came agonizingly close to their first three points of the new season but Bryan Mbeumo foiled their plans by finding the back of the net in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

But it was an all-around encouraging performance from the Cherries and the fact that they gave Brentford a run for their money on enemy territory is commendable.

Meanwhile, Chelsea went into the international break after suffering a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge. Former Manchester United attacker Anthony Elanga scored the winner for Forest in the 48th minute and Steve Cooper's men held on to pocket three valuable points.

Chelsea are not playing awful football but they really need to get better at putting away their chances. New signing Nicolas Jackson has been guilty of missing a number of gilt-edged chances in the early weeks of the new campaign.

The Blues' only win so far has come against freshly promoted Luton Town and they will be tested this Sunday by the Cherries

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bournemouth have only won more Premier League matches against Leicester City (5) and Everton (5) than they have against Chelsea (4).

Three of the Cherries' four Premier League wins against Chelsea have come at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea beat Bournemouth in both league fixtures last season.

Bournemouth haven't picked up a single win in their last eight league matches.

Chelsea have picked up just two victories in their last 16 Premier League games.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Prediction

Bournemouth will fancy their chances against Chelsea on Sunday. The Blues have flattered to deceive but given the sheer quality in their ranks, they are bound to start ticking sooner or later.

Bournemouth have conceded eight goals in four Premier League matches so far and Chelsea are likely to exploit their defensive frailties this weekend.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Chelsea

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes