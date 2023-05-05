Bournemouth vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th May 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Bournemouth lock horns with Frank Lampard's Chelsea side in an important encounter at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Preview

Bournemouth are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side thrashed Leeds United by a 4-1 margin last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Blues slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good record against Bournemouth and have won 12 out of the 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bournemouth's five victories.

Bournemouth have won four of their 11 games against Chelsea in the Premier League, with three of these victories coming away from home.

Chelsea have lost three of their last six matches against Bournemouth in the Premier League but did win the reverse fixture by a comfortable 2-0 margin.

Chelsea could fail to win any of their three matches against newly promoted teams in the Premier League for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Bournemouth have won six of their last nine matches in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the first 25 league games this season.

Chelsea have lost four games that have kicked off early in the Premier League this season - as many defeats as they had suffered in the previous four campaigns combined.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have struggled this season and will need to make the most of their remaining games in the coming weeks. The Blues have a massive squad at their disposal but have failed to tap into their resources.

Bournemouth have shown marked improvement in recent weeks and have a point to prove in this match. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Chelsea

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Bournemouth to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dominic Solanke to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes