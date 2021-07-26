Bournemouth vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Chelsea are set to continue their pre-season schedule with an away trip to the Vitality Stadium, where AFC Bournemouth lie in wait.

The Blues smashed six goals against Peterborough in their first pre-season friendly, which included a hat-trick from Hakim Ziyech. Thomas Tuchel's entire team is back following their international exploits, but not all of them are match fit as a majority of the first-team stars joined training on Saturday.

This is the first of three crucial friendlies Chelsea will play, after which they are set to face-off against London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth will be hoping to utilize this time to regroup and assemble their strongest possible XI. There is hope within the club of securing promotion following Scott Parker's late arrival.

Their Championship campaign starts on 6 August, meaning Parker has had just over a month to prepare his side for England's second-tier competition.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea head-to-head

Bournemouth were one of the teams who'd upset Chelsea many a time in recent years, and that is reflected in their five wins in 16 fixtures against the Blues.

The West Londoners, on the other hand, have beaten the Cherries 11 times. The two teams have played out one draw in their last 16 encounters.

Bournemouth pre-season form guide: W-L

Chelsea pre-season form guide: W

Bournemouth vs Chelsea team news

Scott Parker has had just over a month to prepare his Bournemouth side

Bournemouth

Parker hasn't managed to inspire the Cherries hierarchy to sign fresh talent, but he will be keen to learn more about new acquisition Emiliano Marcondes.

The likes of Jaidon Anthony and Mark Travers will also hope to impress, alongside senior players Steve Cook and Diego Rico.

Injured: None

Unavailable: None

Armando Broja has looked sharp in training and friendly games

Chelsea

Chelsea have sold a host of their academy players and are yet to make a marquee signing this transfer season.

Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher, Malang Sarr and a few players who have been on the peripheries of the first team have managed to secure game time and impress Thomas Tuchel.

Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner will not play a part in the forthcoming clash against Bournemouth.

Injured: None

Unavailable: Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Bournemouth vs Chelsea predicted XI

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Mark Travers; Jordan Zemura, Chris Mepham, Steve Cook, Diego Rico; Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma; David Brooks, Emiliano Marcondes, Philip Billing, Jaidon Anthony

Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Jamie Cumming; Malang Sarr, Matt Miazga, Andreas Christensen; Baba Rehman, Danny Drinkwater, Ross Barkley, Davide Zappacosta; Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham

Bournemouth vs Chelsea match prediction

Bournemouth are on an impressive three-match unbeaten streak against Chelsea; a statistic Blues fans are well aware of given their recent struggles against Tuesday's opponents.

Chelsea have the firepower and depth to upstage Bournemouth, who still have a lot to chop and change on the training ground under their new boss.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-4 Chelsea

