Bournemouth vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

The English Championship is well past its halfway point and will continue this weekend. Bournemouth will host Hull City at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth are currently slumbering in their race for promotion. After ending a six-game winless run with back-to-back victories, they fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Luton Town last weekend. They went two goals behind in the first half and then leveled the scores before falling to defeat from a Kal Naismith strike at the death.

The Cherries sit second in the league table with 49 points from 26 games. They are five points behind Fulham at the top of the table and will be looking to reduce that gap with a win at the weekend.

Hull City picked up a surprise 2-0 win over high-flying Blackburn Rovers last time out with George Honeyman and Tom Eaves scoring goals in the first and second half respectively. The win for the Tigers ended a four-game losing streak across all competitions.

The visitors sit 19th in the Championship standings with 26 points from 26 games. They will now be looking to build on their latest result when they take on another top Championship side at the weekend.

Bournemouth vs Hull City Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Bournemouth and Hull City. The hosts have won 13 of their previous meetings while the visitors have won 19 times. There have been 12 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. The game ended goalless.

Bournemouth Form Guide: L-W-W-W-L

Hull City Form Guide: W-L-L-L-L

Bournemouth vs Hull City Team News

Bournemouth

Ethan Laird, Robbie Brady, Junior Stanislas and Adam Smith will miss the match due to their respective injuries.Philip Billing is yet to feature for the Cherries this year due to an injury. It is yet to be seen if the Danish midfielder will be available on Saturday.

Jordan Zemura's inclusion will also be decided late while David Brooks is unavailable as he deals with cancer.

Injured: Ethan Laird, Robbie Brady, Junior Stanislas, Adam Smith

Doubtful: Philip Billing, Jordan Zemura

Unavailable: David Brooks

Suspended: None

Hull City

Lewis Coyle, Joshua Emmanuel, Mallik Wilks, Alfie Jones, Andy Cannon and Callum Elder are all injured and will miss Saturday's game for the Tigers.

Injured: Lewis Coyle, Joshua Emmanuel, Mallik Wilks, Alfie Jones, Andy Cannon, Callum Elder

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Hull City Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers; Jack Stacey, Gary Cahill, Lloyd Kelly, Leif Davis; Emiliano Marcondes, Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook; Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke, Jaidon Anthony

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Nathan Baxter; Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin, Di'Shon Bernard; Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Richard Smallwood, Randell Williams; George Honeyman; Tom Eaves, Kean Lewis-Potter

Bournemouth vs Hull City Prediction

Bournemouth have won just two of their last nine league games. They have however lost just two games at the Vitality Stadium all season and will be looking to maximize their home advantage this weekend.

Hull City picked up an unlikely win last time out, ending a six-game winless run across all competitions. The Tigers may not be that lucky this time around.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-0 Hull City

