Bournemouth vs Ipswich Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2025 

Bournemouth and Ipswich will battle for three points in a Premier League matchday 30 clash on Wednesday at the Vitality Stadium.

Ad

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at the same venue in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday. Bournemouth were handed a lifeline when Erling Haaland missed a 14th-minute penalty, and Evanilson put them ahead seven minutes later. Haaland made amends for his miss when he equalised four minutes into the second half before Omar Marmoush scored a 63rd-minute winner.

The Cherries now shift their focus to the league, where their last game was a 2-1 home defeat to Brentford.

Ad

Trending

Ipswich, meanwhile, fell to a 4-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest a fortnight ago. They were 3-0 down at the break, with Nikola Milenkovic breaking the deadlock in the 35th minute, while Anthony Elanga added a brace. Jens Cajuste and George Hurst scored either side of Jota Silva late on to complete the scoring.

The defeat left the Tractor Boys in 18th spot in the standings, having garnered 17 points from 29 games, while Bournemouth are 10th with 44 points.

Ad

Bournemouth vs Ipswich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 40th meeting between the two sides. Ipswich lead 14-12.

Their most recent clash in December saw Bournemouth claim a 2-1 comeback away win in the reverse fixture.

Their last four head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Bournemouth are seeking to win a first league head-to-head double since 1949-50.

Six of Ipswich's last seven league games have seen both sides score.

Ad

Bournemouth vs Ipswich Prediction

Bournemouth are just five points off the top-four as they seek European qualification for the first time. Andoni Iraola's side are winless in four league games, which has hampered their chances. They will be keen to avoid losing a fourth Premier League games on the bounce for the first time.

Ipswich, for their part, are all but guaranteed to play Championship football next season. The Suffolk outfit are nine points away from safety with nine games to go and are winless in 10 games this year, losing eight.

Ad

Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Bournemouth 3-1 Ipswich

Bournemouth vs Ipswich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bournemouth to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Bournemouth to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback