Bournemouth vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th February 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Bournemouth lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important clash at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Preview

Bournemouth are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Cityzens edged Brentford to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have an excellent historical record against Bournemouth and have won 18 out of the 20 matches played between the two teams, with the other two games ending in draws.

Bournemouth are winless in their 19 league matches against Manchester City - the highest number of games a team has played against a single opponent without a victory in English football history.

Manchester City have won all their 13 matches against Bournemouth in the Premier League - the longest perfect record by a single team against another in the history of the competition.

After a run of six victories in seven matches in the Premier League, Bournemouth are winless in their last six games in the competition.

Manchester City have won each of their last four matches away from home against Bournemouth in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 10 such games preceding this run.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have not been at their best this season and are in the midst of a challenging title race at the moment. The likes of Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Bournemouth have improved under Andoni Iraola but will be up against a formidable opponent on Saturday. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-4 Manchester City

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes