Bournemouth vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th February 2023

Bournemouth are set to play Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Bournemouth come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Julen Lopetegui's Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league. A second-half goal from midfielder Marcus Tavernier secured the win for Gary O'Neil's Bournemouth.

Manchester City, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest in their most recent league game. A first-half goal from Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva for Manchester City was cancelled out by a late second-half goal from New Zealand international Chris Wood for Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester City have won all 12 games.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has managed 30 goal contributions in 22 league starts for Manchester City

Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has 16 goal contributions in 21 league starts for Manchester City.

Attacker Phil Foden has 10 goal contributions in 14 league starts for Manchester City this season.

Wales international Kieffer Moore has managed four goals in the league this season for Bournemouth.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Prediction

Bournemouth are currently 17th in the league, one point behind 18th-placed West Ham United. They made some acquisitions in January, with the likes of Hamed Traore, Dango Ouattara, Illya Zabarnyi and Antoine Semenyo all joining the club. It was much needed after a quiet summer transfer window.

Bournemouth have won one of their last five league games, and manager Gary O'Neil, who was appointed as the permanent boss after a spell as interim manager, has a tough job in his hands of integrating the new signings as quickly as possible and getting Bournemouth back on track.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league, two points behind leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand. There has been some inconsistency in their performances this season, despite Erling Haaland's incredible goalscoring habit.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 26 - Erling Haaland has scored 26 goals in the Premier League this season, the joint-most by a Manchester City player in a single campaign in the competition, alongside Sergio Agüero in 2014-15. Cheat-code. 26 - Erling Haaland has scored 26 goals in the Premier League this season, the joint-most by a Manchester City player in a single campaign in the competition, alongside Sergio Agüero in 2014-15. Cheat-code. https://t.co/n6ZOSvO0DB

They let go of full-back Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich in January, a move which came as a surprise to many. Cancelo is regarded as one of the best full-backs in the world, and was seen as an integral part of Guardiola's system at Manchester City. It has been suggested that Cancelo's relationship with Guardiola was fractured, and there are signs that Manchester City could be aiming for a rebuild come summer.

“Haaland? He’s 100% adapted to Man City. We need to find him more in the game, and get the passes to him...”. Guardiola: “I saw the players, they were heads down. I said: why are your heads down, be heads up, it was really good the way you play”.“Haaland? He’s 100% adapted to Man City. We need to find him more in the game, and get the passes to him...”. Guardiola: “I saw the players, they were heads down. I said: why are your heads down, be heads up, it was really good the way you play”. 🔵 #MCFC @SamLee“Haaland? He’s 100% adapted to Man City. We need to find him more in the game, and get the passes to him...”. https://t.co/7Jq7oew59g

Manchester City to win this game.

Prediction: Bournemouth 0-3 Manchester City

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Manchester City

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet- Yes

